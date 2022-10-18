Shuttle Computer Group Announces DH32UE Computer with Extended Continuous Video

Shuttle Computer Group

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. announces its first computer with EDID (Extended Display Identification Data), which allows content to continue playing even with an interruption in transmission. With four native HDMI 2.0b ports, the DH32UE can drive up to four video wall, digital signage, or professional gaming displays in 4K UHD video at 60Hz, providing sharp, dynamic, and compelling graphics or video.



“Without EDID, if a port goes bad or the cable goes down, content stops transmitting and you have a “dead” display until it can be repaired,” said Tosh Akhgar, director, sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “EDID means our DH32UE continues playing content, even if transmission stops. It’s a game changer for our clients, and for Shuttle.”

The DH32UE uses Tiger Lake, Intel’s 11th generation Core mobile processors built on 10nm process technology, along with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, which provide doubled graphics performance for content creation. With dual channel 3200 MHz DDR4 ram up to 64GB, Shuttle DH32UE also provides excellent performance for multi-task computing.

With native M.2 2280/2260/2242 Type M and one M.2 2230 Type E slot, the DH32UE offers considerably faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules. M.2 supports both PCIe Gen4x4 and SATA interfaces. Comes with advanced connectivity including two RS-232 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen2, four 3.2 Gen1, and an SD Ver. 3.01 Card Reader Slot, providing comprehensive support for diverse vertical installations.

The DH32UE also features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation.

The DH32UE is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly-traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

