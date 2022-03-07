U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.41
    +1.01 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4650
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,302.50
    -25.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.98
    +6.36 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,027.07
    -194.34 (-0.77%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Shuttle Computer Group New XH510G2 Dual-Slots for Better Gaming, Sound, Video Applications, Scalability

Shuttle Computer Group
·2 min read
Shuttle Computer Group
Shuttle Computer Group

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc.’s new XH510G2 offers 11th generation performance in a 5-liter form factor with dual dual-slot capabilities, perfect for video walls, POS servers, surveillance capture; digital signage; advanced gaming applications, and more.

“With 11th gen performance and two slots available, you can install video capture cards, sound cards, better gaming cards for an incredible viewing experience…the list of possibilities are endless,” said Chaulito Lee, manager of domestic and Latin America distribution sales and ecommerce, Shuttle Computer Group.

Based on the H510 chipset, the XH510G2 unleashes the Intel® 11th generation Rocket Lake platform, integrated with Intel UHD graphics for 4K UHD resolution. This combination creates rich, brilliant, fast-moving, captivating video and static images. It supports up to 64GB (32GBx2) superfast DDR4-3200 memory speeds to handle high computing loads effortlessly.

Despite its small size, the XH510G2 supports dual PCI-E expansion slots, with one PCI-E x 16 and one PCI-E x 1. The built-in PCI-E x 16 slot can be set up easily for any external expansion card for a myriad of applications. With two native M.2 2280 Type M, one of which supports NVMe storage and one M.2 2230 Type E slots, the XH510G2 offers faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules, providing higher transmission bandwidth.

The XH510G2 provides 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 4xUSB 2.0, and native dual video output using HDMI and DisplayPort. Additionally, an Intel® Gigabit LAN is included to provide high-speed data transfer capability for better networking integration. One optional COM port RS232 connects to peripherals such as a thermal printer or barcode scanner. It also features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation in a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

The XH510G2 is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact: Nancy Napurski Lionheart Communications 585-967-3348 nnapurski@lionheartpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • What to Expect From Apple's First Big Event of The Year

    A new entry-level iPhone? A new iPad? New services? Speculation is rife on the eve of Apple's first event of the year.

  • Tesla Bull Dan Ives Sees 70% Upside In Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) overcame a “major overhang” after German authorities cleared its production at a new factory in Berlin, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Ives, a well-known Tesla bull, sees the stock rising, emphasizing the Berlin “Gigafactory″ as of utmost importance to Tesla and its stock price. Ives said that the company’s Model Y is likely to be “front and center” at the factory over the next 12 to 18 months. There are currently five to six-month delays for Model Ys and certain

  • Samsung confirms data breach after hackers leak internal source code

    Samsung has confirmed a security breach after hackers obtained and leaked almost 200 gigabytes of confidential data, including source code for various technologies and algorithms for biometric unlock operations. The Lapsus$ hacking group — the same group that infiltrated Nvidia and subsequently published thousands of employee credentials online — took responsibility for the breach. In a post on its Telegram channel, Lapsus$ claims to have obtained source code for trusted applets installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment, which Samsung phones use for performing sensitive operations, algorithms for all biometric unlock operations and bootloader source code for all recent Samsung Galaxy devices.

  • Spam Attacks Up? Ask Nvidia and Samsung

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • TikTok announces limiting of services in Russia due to 'fake news' law

    TikTok announces limiting of services in Russia due to 'fake news' law

  • Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

    Apple Inc will likely announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event on Tuesday, analysts say. The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini at the event. Apple's iPhone SE is currently priced at $399.

  • Stanford cryptography researchers are building Espresso, a privacy-focused blockchain

    If blockchain technology is to reach true mass adoption, it will have to become cheaper and more efficient. Low transaction throughput on some of the most popular blockchains, most notably Ethereum, has kept gas fees high and hindered scalability. A host of new projects has cropped up to improve efficiency in the blockchain space, each with its own set of tradeoffs, including proof-of-capacity blockchain Subspace, which announced a $32.9 million funding round last week.

  • Russia pulls down the cyber iron curtain

    Russia’s internet crackdown has been almost immediate. In the last few days, Facebook, Twitter and Western news websites have been blocked by Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator.

  • What we expect from Apple’s Peek Performance event

    The thing about these virtual events is they’ve really got a way of sneaking up on you. Apple jammed a lot into its fall event last year -- like, a lot, a lot. Chip delays and holidays lined up perfectly for one of the biggest Apple events in recent memory.

  • Android 12L is coming to tablets and foldables 'later this year'

    Android 12L is coming later this year, "with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft."

  • 5 Best Digital Wallets Based On Consumer Ratings

    Apple, Google, Amazon and many others play in the fast-growing fintech field of digital wallets. What do consumers think of their services? Our survey ranks the major players.

  • Crypto and Decentralized Finance Lose an Influential Advocate

    DeFi wants to replace centralized finance by removing barriers and making the financial system accessible to all. A key advocate is stepping away.

  • SpaceX ‘reprioritising to cyber defence’ after Starlink targeted in Ukraine, Elon Musk says

    Starlink internet terminals ‘jammed for several hours’

  • The Morning After: What to expect from Apple's Peek Performance event

    Today’s tech headlines: What to expect from Apple's Peek Performance event tomorrow, Netflix stops streaming in Russia, Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson's secret novels break Pebble's Kickstarter crowdfunding record.

  • Apple could announce a new external display at its ‘Peek Performance’ event

    Apple could have a surprise up its sleeve that would make Tuesday's "Peek Performance" event considerably more interesting.

  • Internet provider severs ties with Russia, potentially slowing down country’s service

    Telecom giant Rostelecom, Russian search engine Yandex, and carriers MegaFon and VEON are all supported by US-based Cogent Communications

  • Analyst Report: Sony Group Corporation

    Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony’s business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

  • Samsung confirms hackers compromised its systems and stole Galaxy source code

    South American hacking group Lapsus$ claimed responsibility last week, sharing a 190GB torrent file via its Telegram account.