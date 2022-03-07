Shuttle Computer Group New XH510G2 Dual-Slots for Better Gaming, Sound, Video Applications, Scalability

Shuttle Computer Group

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc.’s new XH510G2 offers 11th generation performance in a 5-liter form factor with dual dual-slot capabilities, perfect for video walls, POS servers, surveillance capture; digital signage; advanced gaming applications, and more.



“With 11th gen performance and two slots available, you can install video capture cards, sound cards, better gaming cards for an incredible viewing experience…the list of possibilities are endless,” said Chaulito Lee, manager of domestic and Latin America distribution sales and ecommerce, Shuttle Computer Group.

Based on the H510 chipset, the XH510G2 unleashes the Intel® 11th generation Rocket Lake platform, integrated with Intel UHD graphics for 4K UHD resolution. This combination creates rich, brilliant, fast-moving, captivating video and static images. It supports up to 64GB (32GBx2) superfast DDR4-3200 memory speeds to handle high computing loads effortlessly.

Despite its small size, the XH510G2 supports dual PCI-E expansion slots, with one PCI-E x 16 and one PCI-E x 1. The built-in PCI-E x 16 slot can be set up easily for any external expansion card for a myriad of applications. With two native M.2 2280 Type M, one of which supports NVMe storage and one M.2 2230 Type E slots, the XH510G2 offers faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules, providing higher transmission bandwidth.

The XH510G2 provides 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 4xUSB 2.0, and native dual video output using HDMI and DisplayPort. Additionally, an Intel® Gigabit LAN is included to provide high-speed data transfer capability for better networking integration. One optional COM port RS232 connects to peripherals such as a thermal printer or barcode scanner. It also features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation in a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

The XH510G2 is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

