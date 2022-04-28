Shuttle’s DH670 Drives Four Displays with 12th Generation, AI Enhancement

Shuttle Computer Group

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, offers its XPC Slim DH670 for truly powerful processing in a 1.3L rugged chassis. With 12th-Gen Alder Lake hybrid architecture and Intel® UHD graphic processor integration, the DH670 delivers incredible clarity for 4K/60P UHD resolution for crystal-clear, AI enhanced imagery in digital signage, design automation, kiosks, FIDS (Flight Information Display System), and other text- and graphics-intense applications.



“Most computers of this size use a low-performance mobile processor, but the DH670 blows them out of the water. It’s small but extremely powerful, like all of Shuttle’s computers,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group.

Based on the latest 10nm architecture and H670 chipset, the DH670 is designed for Intel® 12th Gen processors in the LGA1700 socket. The platform supports up to 64GB (32GBx2) of DDR4-3200 memory, leading to increase efficiency and higher multi-threading output, which is about 20% improvement on IPC. Equipped with Intel® UHD Graphics, DH670 is capable of driving content that is fluent and stutter-free in 4K UHD. With a native M.2 2280/2260/2242 Type M slot and a M.2 2230 Type E slot, DH670 offers considerably faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules.

Shuttle’s new DH670 supports Intel® 12th-Gen Alder Lake hybrid architecture, combining high-performance cores with high-efficiency cores, a 65W base power processor with a maximum up to 16 cores and 24 threads. It also supports quad displays via two HDMI 2.0b and two DisplayPort, with multiple interfaces that deliver expandability and connectivity for current and legacy peripherals, including a dual Intel® Gigabit Lan, two RS232, an SD card reader, two M.2 expansion slot, four USB 3.2 Gen2, and four USB 3.2 Gen1 (includes one Type-C).

The DH670 features Shuttle’s exclusive heat-pipe cooling system with smart fan; a clever ventilation design that allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation. The DH670 is available now and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com . or call 1-888-972-1818.

