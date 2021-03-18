TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday March 22, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 8, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

[formerly GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Green Battery Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,941,340 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GEM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 39261L105 (new)

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

[formerly Goldstrike Resources Ltd. ("GSR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Story continues

Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,517,150 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TBK (new) CUSIP Number: 89279P101 (new)

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, on Monday, March 22, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 regarding the proposed acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp., (the 'Reverse Takeover'), subject to completion of its review, PI Financial Corp. has agreed to act as the Company's Sponsor as outlined.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Reverse Takeover within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 2, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), the issuance of 19,506,304 shares of the Company in exchange for shares of DrawDown Detection Inc. ("DrawDown") (including the shares issued pursuant to the Drawdown convertible debentures) at a deemed acquisition price of $0.40 per share for an acquisition price of $7,802,521.60.

Prospectus-Unit Offering:

Effective March 4, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing occurred on March 11, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for proceeds of $6,900,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option). The subscription receipts issued by the Company on March 11, 2021 converted into post-consolidation units on March 17, 2021.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent")



Offering: 17,250,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt consisting of one

unit. Each unit consisting of one post-consolidation common share and one-

half of one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.40 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.60 per post-consolidation share for a period of 2 years after the Closing

Date



Compensation Option: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the

Company paid to the Agent: (i) a cash commission equals to 7% of the gross

proceeds of the Offering, subject to a reduced cash commission for

subscribers identified on the president's lists; (ii) a corporate finance fee of

$150,000 in cash; (iii) 1,098,125 non-transferable warrants, with each warrant

exercisable to purchase one post-consolidation share at $0.40 per share.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent was granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in

full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2021 and March 12, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a technology company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,490,095 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 5,027,208 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SCAN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53044R206 (new)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22 2021, the 10,500,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'life sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 10,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated November 20, 2020 of which

10,500,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: PCLO.WT CUSIP Number: 71716K127

The warrants were issued on November 20, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units, each unit comprised of one common share and one half of a warrant with each full warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.65 until November 20, 2022.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business March 19, 2021, the subscription receipts (the "Receipts") of Spartan Delta Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Inception Exploration Ltd. and the completion of a non-brokered offering of common shares and common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis for gross proceeds of not less than $75.56-million (the "Private Placement"). As a result of the closing of the Acquisition and the completion of the Private Placement, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "SDE.R" has been halted on March 18, 2021 and there will be no further trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Receipts will be converted into common shares of the Company.



For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 18, 2021.

______________________________________________

21/03/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to 5,336,346 share purchase warrants, which have been exercised pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Incentive Program. The amendments are as follows:

# of Warrants: 5,336,346 share purchase warrants



Current Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.80 for a two-year period



Amended Exercise Provision: The warrant holder is entitled to receive one incentive warrant that is

issuable upon the exercise of the original warrant at the original exercise

price. Each incentive warrant is exercisable into one additional common

share at $1.10 per share for a two-year period.

3,459,807 warrants remain issued and outstanding with an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a two-year period. 8,796,153 warrants were issued pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus Offering of 8,796,153 units dated August 28, 2020 and accepted for filing September 4, 2020.

________________________________________

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 15, 2021, the Company's (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus Offering") dated March 15, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 18, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $22,999,990.00.

Offering: 35,384,600 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including the partial exercise

of the Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one

common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share

purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the

Company.



Unit Price: $0.65 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.81 per common share exercisable until 2:00 p.m. (MST) on the date that is

twenty-four (24) months following the Closing Date.



Agents: Gravitas Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Lead Agents")

and a syndicate of agents.



Agents' Commission: $1,609,999.30 in aggregate cash commission and 2,830,768 aggregate non-

transferable broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is

exercisable to purchase one Unit of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65,

under similar terms as that of the Prospectus Offering, for twenty-four (24)

months following the Closing Date. An additional 1,415,384 Units, under similar

terms as mentioned above, was granted to the respective Lead Agents as a

corporate finance fee.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option in connection with

this Prospectus Offering, which was partially exercised, to purchase up to

4,615,369 additional Units, representing approximately up to 15% of the

common shares originally offered, for $2,999,990.00 in gross proceeds to cover

their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated March 15, 2021 and news releases dated March 1, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 18, 2021.

________________________________________

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:56 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:21 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 123 Placees



Pro Group Participation:



Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 106,500 [1 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $70,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 16, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,250,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by M Partners Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 11, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021.

Finder's Fee: Clareste Wealth Management Inc. $5,040 cash and 11,200 finder

warrants payable.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 58 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dreisinger Holdings Inc. (David Dreisinger) Y 360,000 Greg Andrews Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: Mohanned Noor-Mohammed $13,608 cash and 194,400 warrants payable.

-Each warrant has the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Pre-Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company, and Inception Exploration Ltd. ("Inception"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Inception in consideration for the issuance of 23,734,384 common shares of the Company to Inception shareholders at a deemed issue price of approximately $3.83 per common share. In addition, the Company will issue to one of Inception's existing debtholders a $50-million unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible promissory note, maturing five years from the closing of the Inception acquisition, and will be convertible, in whole or in part, beginning on the day that is two years following the closing of the Inception acquisition, at the Company's election, for such number of common shares calculated based on the greater of: (i) the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the delivery by the Company of a notice of conversion to the holder of the Company note; and (ii) $7.67, being two times the deemed issue price of the common shares under the Inception acquisition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.

_______________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company and Cequence Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire oil and gas assets located in the Simonette area of northwest Alberta from the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will pay cash in the amount of $17.2-million and the issue 1,493,180 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.

_______________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,891 common shares at a deemed price of $1.13 pursuant to an option agreement dated March 8, 2020 between Summa, LLC and 1237025 Nevada Inc., the Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary.

For further information, please refer to the news release issued by the Company on April 14, 2020.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,758,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 13,879,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,879,167 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 49 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. Y 50,000 (Garth Kirkham)



James Paterson Y 10,966,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,220,000





Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $213,000.00 cash; 710,000 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $32,670.00 cash; 108,900 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $31,859.41 cash; 106,198 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, March 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/18/c1126.html