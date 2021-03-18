TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Monday March 22, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 8, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
[formerly GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Green Battery Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
39,941,340
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
GEM
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
39261L105
(new)
________________________________________
TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
[formerly Goldstrike Resources Ltd. ("GSR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
9,517,150
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
TBK
(new)
CUSIP Number:
89279P101
(new)
________________________________________
INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, on Monday, March 22, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
Further to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 regarding the proposed acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp., (the 'Reverse Takeover'), subject to completion of its review, PI Financial Corp. has agreed to act as the Company's Sponsor as outlined.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Reverse Takeover within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reverse Takeover-Completed:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 2, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), the issuance of 19,506,304 shares of the Company in exchange for shares of DrawDown Detection Inc. ("DrawDown") (including the shares issued pursuant to the Drawdown convertible debentures) at a deemed acquisition price of $0.40 per share for an acquisition price of $7,802,521.60.
Prospectus-Unit Offering:
Effective March 4, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").
The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing occurred on March 11, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for proceeds of $6,900,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option). The subscription receipts issued by the Company on March 11, 2021 converted into post-consolidation units on March 17, 2021.
Agents:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent")
Offering:
17,250,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt consisting of one
Unit Price:
$0.40 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.60 per post-consolidation share for a period of 2 years after the Closing
Compensation Option:
As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agent was granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2021 and March 12, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
Consolidation:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a technology company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
47,490,095 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
5,027,208 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SCAN (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
53044R206
(new)
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Company will resume trading.
__________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22 2021, the 10,500,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'life sciences' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
10,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant
10,500,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
PCLO.WT
CUSIP Number:
71716K127
The warrants were issued on November 20, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units, each unit comprised of one common share and one half of a warrant with each full warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.65 until November 20, 2022.
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business March 19, 2021, the subscription receipts (the "Receipts") of Spartan Delta Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Inception Exploration Ltd. and the completion of a non-brokered offering of common shares and common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis for gross proceeds of not less than $75.56-million (the "Private Placement"). As a result of the closing of the Acquisition and the completion of the Private Placement, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "SDE.R" has been halted on March 18, 2021 and there will be no further trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The Receipts will be converted into common shares of the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 18, 2021.
______________________________________________
21/03/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to 5,336,346 share purchase warrants, which have been exercised pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Incentive Program. The amendments are as follows:
# of Warrants:
5,336,346 share purchase warrants
Current Warrant Exercise Terms:
$0.80 for a two-year period
Amended Exercise Provision:
The warrant holder is entitled to receive one incentive warrant that is
3,459,807 warrants remain issued and outstanding with an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a two-year period. 8,796,153 warrants were issued pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus Offering of 8,796,153 units dated August 28, 2020 and accepted for filing September 4, 2020.
________________________________________
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective March 15, 2021, the Company's (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus Offering") dated March 15, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 18, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $22,999,990.00.
Offering:
35,384,600 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including the partial exercise
Unit Price:
$0.65 per Unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.81 per common share exercisable until 2:00 p.m. (MST) on the date that is
Agents:
Gravitas Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Lead Agents")
Agents' Commission:
$1,609,999.30 in aggregate cash commission and 2,830,768 aggregate non-
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option in connection with
For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated March 15, 2021 and news releases dated March 1, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 18, 2021.
________________________________________
CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:56 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:21 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2020 and December 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Number of Placees:
123 Placees
Pro Group Participation:
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
106,500
[1 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $70,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 16, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,250,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by M Partners Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 11, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021.
Finder's Fee:
Clareste Wealth Management Inc. $5,040 cash and 11,200 finder
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:
Number of Shares:
25,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
Number of Placees:
58 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Dreisinger Holdings Inc. (David Dreisinger)
Y
360,000
Greg Andrews
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Mohanned Noor-Mohammed $13,608 cash and 194,400 warrants payable.
-Each warrant has the same terms as the offering.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Pre-Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company, and Inception Exploration Ltd. ("Inception"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Inception in consideration for the issuance of 23,734,384 common shares of the Company to Inception shareholders at a deemed issue price of approximately $3.83 per common share. In addition, the Company will issue to one of Inception's existing debtholders a $50-million unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible promissory note, maturing five years from the closing of the Inception acquisition, and will be convertible, in whole or in part, beginning on the day that is two years following the closing of the Inception acquisition, at the Company's election, for such number of common shares calculated based on the greater of: (i) the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the delivery by the Company of a notice of conversion to the holder of the Company note; and (ii) $7.67, being two times the deemed issue price of the common shares under the Inception acquisition.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.
_______________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company and Cequence Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire oil and gas assets located in the Simonette area of northwest Alberta from the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will pay cash in the amount of $17.2-million and the issue 1,493,180 common shares of the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.
_______________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,891 common shares at a deemed price of $1.13 pursuant to an option agreement dated March 8, 2020 between Summa, LLC and 1237025 Nevada Inc., the Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary.
For further information, please refer to the news release issued by the Company on April 14, 2020.
________________________________________
SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
27,758,334 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
13,879,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,879,167 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
49 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.
Y
50,000
(Garth Kirkham)
James Paterson
Y
10,966,667
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]
P
1,220,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
$213,000.00 cash; 710,000 warrants
Raymond James Ltd.
$32,670.00 cash; 108,900 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$31,859.41 cash; 106,198 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
24 months expiry
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, March 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
