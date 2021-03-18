U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.61
    -0.39 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9440
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,131.49
    -445.03 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.47
    -18.75 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·22 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday March 22, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 8, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
[formerly GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Green Battery Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldcore Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


39,941,340

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil

shares




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GEM

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

39261L105

(new)

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
[formerly Goldstrike Resources Ltd. ("GSR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 22, 2021, the common shares of Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


9,517,150

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

TBK

(new)

CUSIP Number:

89279P101

(new)

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, on Monday, March 22, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 regarding the proposed acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp., (the 'Reverse Takeover'), subject to completion of its review, PI Financial Corp. has agreed to act as the Company's Sponsor as outlined.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Reverse Takeover within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 2, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), the issuance of 19,506,304 shares of the Company in exchange for shares of DrawDown Detection Inc. ("DrawDown") (including the shares issued pursuant to the Drawdown convertible debentures) at a deemed acquisition price of $0.40 per share for an acquisition price of $7,802,521.60.

Prospectus-Unit Offering:

Effective March 4, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing occurred on March 11, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for proceeds of $6,900,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option). The subscription receipts issued by the Company on March 11, 2021 converted into post-consolidation units on March 17, 2021.

Agents:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent")



Offering:

17,250,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt consisting of one
unit. Each unit consisting of one post-consolidation common share and one-
half of one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$0.40 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$0.60 per post-consolidation share for a period of 2 years after the Closing
Date



Compensation Option:

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the
Company paid to the Agent: (i) a cash commission equals to 7% of the gross
proceeds of the Offering, subject to a reduced cash commission for
subscribers identified on the president's lists; (ii) a corporate finance fee of
$150,000 in cash; (iii) 1,098,125 non-transferable warrants, with each warrant
exercisable to purchase one post-consolidation share at $0.40 per share.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agent was granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in
full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2021 and March 12, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a technology company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which


47,490,095 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

5,027,208 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

SCAN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

53044R206

(new)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 22 2021, the 10,500,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'life sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

10,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant
indenture dated November 20, 2020 of which


10,500,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

PCLO.WT

CUSIP Number:

71716K127

The warrants were issued on November 20, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units, each unit comprised of one common share and one half of a warrant with each full warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.65 until November 20, 2022.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business March 19, 2021, the subscription receipts (the "Receipts") of Spartan Delta Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Inception Exploration Ltd. and the completion of a non-brokered offering of common shares and common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis for gross proceeds of not less than $75.56-million (the "Private Placement"). As a result of the closing of the Acquisition and the completion of the Private Placement, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "SDE.R" has been halted on March 18, 2021 and there will be no further trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Receipts will be converted into common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 18, 2021.

______________________________________________

21/03/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to 5,336,346 share purchase warrants, which have been exercised pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Incentive Program. The amendments are as follows:

# of Warrants:

5,336,346 share purchase warrants



Current Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.80 for a two-year period



Amended Exercise Provision:

The warrant holder is entitled to receive one incentive warrant that is
issuable upon the exercise of the original warrant at the original exercise
price. Each incentive warrant is exercisable into one additional common
share at $1.10 per share for a two-year period.

3,459,807 warrants remain issued and outstanding with an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a two-year period. 8,796,153 warrants were issued pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus Offering of 8,796,153 units dated August 28, 2020 and accepted for filing September 4, 2020.

________________________________________

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 15, 2021, the Company's (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus Offering") dated March 15, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 18, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $22,999,990.00.

Offering:

35,384,600 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including the partial exercise
of the Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one
common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share
purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").
Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the
Company.



Unit Price:

$0.65 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$0.81 per common share exercisable until 2:00 p.m. (MST) on the date that is
twenty-four (24) months following the Closing Date.



Agents:

Gravitas Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Lead Agents")
and a syndicate of agents.



Agents' Commission:

$1,609,999.30 in aggregate cash commission and 2,830,768 aggregate non-
transferable broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is
exercisable to purchase one Unit of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65,
under similar terms as that of the Prospectus Offering, for twenty-four (24)
months following the Closing Date. An additional 1,415,384 Units, under similar
terms as mentioned above, was granted to the respective Lead Agents as a
corporate finance fee.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option in connection with
this Prospectus Offering, which was partially exercised, to purchase up to
4,615,369 additional Units, representing approximately up to 15% of the
common shares originally offered, for $2,999,990.00 in gross proceeds to cover
their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated March 15, 2021 and news releases dated March 1, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 18, 2021.

________________________________________

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:56 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:21 p.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Number of Placees:

123 Placees



Pro Group Participation:



Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

106,500

[1 Placees]




Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $70,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 16, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,250,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by M Partners Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 11, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021.

Finder's Fee:

Clareste Wealth Management Inc. $5,040 cash and 11,200 finder
warrants payable.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees:

58 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Dreisinger Holdings Inc. (David Dreisinger)

Y

360,000

Greg Andrews

Y

500,000




Finder's Fee:

Mohanned Noor-Mohammed $13,608 cash and 194,400 warrants payable.


-Each warrant has the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Pre-Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company, and Inception Exploration Ltd. ("Inception"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Inception in consideration for the issuance of 23,734,384 common shares of the Company to Inception shareholders at a deemed issue price of approximately $3.83 per common share. In addition, the Company will issue to one of Inception's existing debtholders a $50-million unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible promissory note, maturing five years from the closing of the Inception acquisition, and will be convertible, in whole or in part, beginning on the day that is two years following the closing of the Inception acquisition, at the Company's election, for such number of common shares calculated based on the greater of: (i) the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the delivery by the Company of a notice of conversion to the holder of the Company note; and (ii) $7.67, being two times the deemed issue price of the common shares under the Inception acquisition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.

_______________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company and Cequence Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire oil and gas assets located in the Simonette area of northwest Alberta from the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will pay cash in the amount of $17.2-million and the issue 1,493,180 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 16, 2021.

_______________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,891 common shares at a deemed price of $1.13 pursuant to an option agreement dated March 8, 2020 between Summa, LLC and 1237025 Nevada Inc., the Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary.

For further information, please refer to the news release issued by the Company on April 14, 2020.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 17, 2021:

Number of Shares:

27,758,334 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Warrants:

13,879,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,879,167 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

49 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.

Y

50,000

(Garth Kirkham)



James Paterson

Y

10,966,667

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]

P

1,220,000




Finder's Fee:


Red Cloud Securities Inc.

$213,000.00 cash; 710,000 warrants

Raymond James Ltd.

$32,670.00 cash; 108,900 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$31,859.41 cash; 106,198 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.45



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

24 months expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, March 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/18/c1126.html

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues examination by border agents was not legitimate

    A lawyer representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. In the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing of Meng's extradition case, defence lawyer Tony Paisana told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge the agents abused their statutory powers, and would not have acted as they did if they were conducting a "bona fide" border exam. He asked why the agents took Meng's electronic devices but did not search them, and why they asked for passcodes when they knew they would not use them.

  • Gold eases on firm dollar, yields as Fed verdict looms

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday, hurt by elevated U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, as markets turned their attention to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,727.49 per ounce by 1301 EDT. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields scaled a new 13-month high, sapping non-yielding gold's appeal.

  • Hong Kong Bankers Work Around the Clock as IPOs, SPACs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s bankers are working around the clock as the region’s companies rush to go public.Initial public offerings in the city have already hit almost $11 billion, a close to 500% jump from a year earlier, with video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. among companies preparing multi-billion dollar deals. Digital roadshows and clients eager to move faster to capture abundant liquidity -- especially as market sentiment has begun to sour -- means bankers are keeping dawn-to-midnight schedules, say some, even turning down deals where they’re relegated to junior roles.Companies are trying to “get the deal done as soon as they can,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for greater China at Hogan Lovells. “Many of them see this as an opportunity and if they are not catching the train quickly, they might lose the opportunity.”A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub during a difficult political stretch, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales. A new push by Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like STAR board to more closely scrutinize IPOs along with a pile-up of applications there may drive more of China’s unicorns to Hong Kong, taking listings to a record, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Unsurprisingly, the health sector is the busiest, with deals poised for both Hong Kong and the U.S. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s health-care team is working on at least 20 IPOs in the $300 million to $1 billion range. Citigroup Inc. has won eight Chinese health-care mandates in the three weeks just before Lunar New Year, expecting to raise $300 million to $400 million for each in July through September. Citi has also nabbed the WeDoctor IPO, which is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion at a pre-IPO valuation of $12 billion. The details were shared by bankers and executives familiar with the deals, who asked not to be named discussing private matters.Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Citi declined to comment on the deals. WeDoctor also declined to comment.“It’s busier than ever,” said Udhay Furtado, Citi’s co-head of Asia Equity Capital Markets. “This is an attractive window for issuers and liquidity is available across financing products.”But the bustle comes loaded with execution risk as Chinese markets in early February started to stumble after a two-year rally and what’s looking like the biggest-ever quarter for initial public offerings fueled by a U.S.-led boom in blank-check listings.In one recent deal, Autohome Inc., a Chinese online car-sales website, sold shares in the city at about a 5.5% discount to its last price in New York. Given the current volatility in the markets, only the most straightforward deals are also being pushed ahead right now, according to a banker in Hong Kong.Rushing OutMany companies pushing to sell shares have yet to establish a sustainable way to make profits, including Chinese grocery delivery apps such as Meicai and Dingdong Maicai, who are facing heavy cash burn to win market share.Liao Ming, the founder of Prospect Avenue Capital, which oversees $500 million in private equity assets, said he expects at least five of his portfolio companies to list this year, out of a total 12.“A lot of these companies including the grocery space, wouldn’t be able to find investors in a normal year,” said the Beijing-based former Morgan Stanley banker. “But because of the bullish sentiment this year, a lot of companies that aren’t ready yet are rushing to get out the door.”Charles Chau, Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Jones Day, said most clients are trying to submit IPO applications by March and supply additional financial statements by June to get a listing done by September.The rush back home by Chinese stalwarts has been going since last year, when firms such as Netease Inc. and JD.com Inc. listed in Hong Kong. And now with Chinese regulators looking at tightening rules in Shanghai, it could impact a heavy backlog of deals and bring more to the financial hub.If a slowdown in listings on the mainland pushes even more firms to Hong Kong, the hub could see a record year, wrote Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. There were 735 IPO applications in mainland China in early March, compared with 500 last year, she said.Last year, Hong Kong saw $52 billion in listings, just below the $58 billion that was raised in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Accelerated PlansThe migration to virtual roadshows means bankers are able to pack more meetings into their schedules. “IPO professional intermediaries have transformed themselves,” said Edward Au, southern region managing partner at Deloitte China.In the U.S., markets have boomed with the listings of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. That’s also now reshaping Asian banking. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG have pulled people from corporate finance and equity capital markets to focus on those types of deals in Asia, according to people with knowledge of the moves.Credit Suisse declined to comment.Francesco Lavatelli, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan, said the U.S. bank has a “healthy pipeline” of deals, including SPAC IPOs and mandates from companies looking to combine with an already listed SPAC, known as a deSPAC.He said the recent stock turmoil is unlikely to derail the deals on tap. “If anything, it will accelerate plans, which might mean in some cases a deSPAC process,” the Hong Kong-based banker said.(Updates with comments from Deliotte managing partner)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pozsar Says Markets to Sidestep ‘Mayhem’ If Fed Relief Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- With money market traders fretting over the “will they, won’t they” extension of Federal Reserve regulatory relief for Treasuries, influential strategist Zoltan Pozsar’s take on the issue may be reassuring.“Neither the Fed nor the market should fear mayhem if the exemption expires,” the Credit Suisse Group AG analyst wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. It “won’t lead to forced sales, neither will it cause a constraint on the functioning of the Treasury repo market.”A Fed tweak to a rule in April exempted Treasuries and reserve balances at the central bank from institutions’ supplementary leverage ratios, one of a number of coronavirus relief measures. That allowed banks to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds and increased the attractiveness of Treasuries, in particular over swaps. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday an announcement on the exemption, due to expire March 31, will come soon.Pozsar said last month Fed clarity on the SLR exemptions was a way to help long-term yields stabilize, noting that if regulators opted to end relief measures, banks would have to shed deposits, reserves and also government bonds. He later said, though, that even a permanent exemption of Treasuries and reserves from balance sheets wouldn’t necessarily help financial institutions absorb the flood of reserves as a result of the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and decline in the Treasury General Account.Strategists have been arguing about the implications of letting it lapse. Some expect forced selling of positions, tighter swap spreads and higher repurchase rates. Lenders have been frantically lobbying for the relief to be extended, something Powell said last month hadn’t been decided yet.At the press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Powell said “we’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” without commenting further.Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet LeewayFor Pozsar, an expiry will have little impact because the benefits from the exemption were never really that dramatic in the first place, according to the note.Bank subsidiaries needed to opt into exemptions -- which they didn’t -- and holding companies, which automatically received them, would see their leverage ratio levels remain well above minimum requirements, the analyst said.Simply put, “there won’t be any” restraints which drive forced selling by holding companies, he wrote.Still, there has already been some evidence of dealers reducing Treasury positions ahead of the expiration. Holdings at primary dealers dropped by a record $64.7 billion to $185.8 billion in the week through March 3, leaving them at the lowest since 2018.(Adds Powell comment on supplementary leverage ratio in the sixth paragraph. A earlier verison corrected timing of Powell’s previous comments in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Oil Bears Stage a Comeback Over Resurging COVID-19

    Crude oil prices were under immense pressure at the mid trading session of the week amid growing concerns that emerged markets like Europe might witness softer energy demand in Europe despite America’s growing appetite for Oil.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Bitcoin Pares Losses as Fed’s Powell Sees No Rate Hike Anytime Soon

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures markets that monetary policy will stay loose "as long as it takes."

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Nike’s biggest problem is getting shoes to its customers

    Nike is straining to get its shoes and clothes into the US from the overseas factories that produce them, dragging down sales in its largest market.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Kent Sees No Immediate Decline in Lending Standards

    Australian economists widely expect macroprudential tightening measures to be reintroduced later this year.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1% in morning trading, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%, supported by European shares as the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.45%. The dollar rallied, pressuring oil prices and reversing an initial fall following the U.S. central bank's meeting on Wednesday, when the Fed said the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.