THE SHYFT GROUP BOARD MEMBER MICHAEL DINKINS HONORED BY SAVOY MAGAZINE

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SHYF

Dinkins, a board member since 2020, was named one of the most influential Black corporate directors for his exceptional, multi-industry financial expertise.

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is proud to announce that Board of Directors member Michael Dinkins was named one of Savoy magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. Savoy magazine is a quarterly, national publication that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture.

The Shyft Group Board of Directors member Michael Dinkins was named one of Savoy magazine&#x002019;s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.
The Shyft Group Board of Directors member Michael Dinkins was named one of Savoy magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.

Dinkins, who joined Shyft's Board of Directors in December 2020 and chairs the Audit Committee, has nearly three decades of executive financial leadership experience, having served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer at several publicly traded companies. Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors, Dinkins has served on the boards of five publicly traded companies. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Dinkins Financial, which he founded in 2017 to assist private equity firms in building portfolios through acquisitions.

"Michael has a long track record of financial acumen and leadership across multiple industries, and this recognition by Savoy is incredibly well-deserved," said James Sharman, Chair of the Board at Shyft. "We have an exciting future and we appreciate Michael's continuing expert counsel and wealth of knowledge guiding us forward."

Dinkins earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Administration from Michigan State University and later obtained CPA and CMA licenses. He graduated with honors from General Electric's Financial Management Program, serving as an instructor for five years during his 17-year career.

The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com
313.495.2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
sworden@lambert.com
248.825.9343

Investors:
Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group
Juris.Pagrabs@theshyftgroup.com
517.997.3862

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shyft-group-board-member-michael-dinkins-honored-by-savoy-magazine-301468424.html

SOURCE The Shyft Group

