The Shyft Group Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Results Scheduled for April 28

NOVI, Mich., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its first quarter 2022 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.



The conference call and webcast will be available via: Webcast: www.theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts Or click on “Investors” then “Webcasts & Transcripts” Conference Call: 844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international); passcode 10163188

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts (or click on “Investors” then “Webcasts & Transcripts”).

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

