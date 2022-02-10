U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

The Shyft Group Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Scheduled for February 24

The Shyft Group, Inc.
·2 min read
NOVI, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast:

www.theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Or click on “Investors” then “Webcasts & Transcripts”

Conference Call:

877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international); passcode 10155597

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts (or click on “Investors” then “Webcasts & Transcripts”).

About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,300 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:
Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group
Juris.Pagrabs@theshyftgroup.com
(517) 997-3862



