Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.05

The board of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 18th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Shyft Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Shyft Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Shyft Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Shyft Group has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Shyft Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Shyft Group might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

