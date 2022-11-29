U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,659.25
    +43.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    +1.71 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    +14.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.33 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0365
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    +1.57 (+7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3100
    -0.5910 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +8.80 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.22
    +58.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

The Shyft Group to present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

The Shyft Group, Inc.
·2 min read
The Shyft Group, Inc.
The Shyft Group, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Management will host a fireside chat, including presentation and moderated Q&A, at 8:40 A.M. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be webcast live and accessible on the Shyft Group Investor Relations website at https://theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/

The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag®, Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT
Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Shyft Group
Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com
248.727.3755


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    While some of these stocks were admittedly overvalued, there were also a select group of fantastic companies with prosperous futures that saw their stock prices fall steeply even though their underlying businesses remained strong. As Morgan Creek Capital Management founder Mark Yusko once said, "Only in the stock market do people run out of the store when things go on sale." Three growth stocks with tremendous profit potential right now are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is intended to help fund the bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The offering, which is guaranteed by a group of banks, will raise as much as 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and follows a 1.76 billion-franc share placement where Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% shareholding in Credit Suisse.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.