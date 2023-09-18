Shyft Group's (NASDAQ:SHYF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shyft Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$56m ÷ (US$496m - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Shyft Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 12% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shyft Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shyft Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shyft Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 78%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 28%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On Shyft Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Shyft Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 5.2% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Shyft Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

