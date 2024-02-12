Is SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SIA Engineering is S$1.73 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SIA Engineering is estimated to be 31% overvalued based on current share price of S$2.28

When compared to theindustry average discount of -143%, SIA Engineering's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$69.7m S$84.4m S$97.3m S$106.8m S$114.7m S$121.4m S$127.1m S$132.1m S$136.5m S$140.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.75% Est @ 7.44% Est @ 5.82% Est @ 4.69% Est @ 3.90% Est @ 3.34% Est @ 2.96% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% S$64.7 S$72.8 S$77.9 S$79.4 S$79.2 S$77.8 S$75.6 S$73.0 S$70.0 S$66.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$737m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$141m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.1%) = S$2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$2.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= S$1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$1.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$2.3, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SIA Engineering as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.227. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SIA Engineering

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For SIA Engineering, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

