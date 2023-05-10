The SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Investors in SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.0% to close at S$2.32 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of S$796m were in line with what the analysts predicted, SIA Engineering surprised by delivering a statutory profit of S$0.059 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, SIA Engineering's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of S$958.0m in 2024. This would be a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 64% to S$0.097. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$920.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.096 in 2024. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of S$2.63, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic SIA Engineering analyst has a price target of S$2.80 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$2.42. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that SIA Engineering's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 20% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 15% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. So it looks like SIA Engineering is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at S$2.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple SIA Engineering analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SIA Engineering that you should be aware of.

