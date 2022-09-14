SIA Report recognizes zvoove as the leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for temporary staffing in Europe

New report by the leading analyst firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) published – zvoove highlighted as the leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for the temporary staffing industry

WIETMARSCHEN-LOHNE, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- The current report of the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) "Global Staffing Backoffice Software Landscape" honors the zvoove Group as the global leader in the industry: zvoove has both the largest range of modules and the best product maturity on the market. With its market-leading products and services, zvoove has its finger on the pulse and offers solutions that are precisely tailored to the needs of European temporary staffing companies.

As the most renowned market analyst with a focus on the temporary staffing sector, SIA regularly conducts in-depth market research. SIA compared 19 software providers and presents a comprehensive overview about providers and their solutions to temporary staffing firms. In the detailed report, zvoove is highlighted as a provider of holistic end-to-end solutions that always keeps an eye on the market's needs. As a unique selling point, the report states that zvoove offers the most comprehensive range of functions for temporary staffing on the market and reliably ensures legal compliance.

Software as a Service (SaaS) is an important trend that is shaping the software landscape around temporary staffing. Here, too, the report confirms that zvoove is the leading provider that has already set itself up for the future with its SaaS solutions. "The results of the SIA report confirm our strategy. We recognized at an early stage that software must support the flexibilization of the labor market," explains Pascal Deters, Product Manager Lead at zvoove. "With our SaaS solutions, we offer our customers great benefits, for example more flexibility, faster innovation and update cycles, and maximum security."

The SIA report also emphasizes that zvoove is successfully expanding its market leadership on the European market for temporary staffing software. Highlights include the different language versions and guaranteed compliance that ensure coverage of many non-English speaking regions. In addition, zvoove is on a strong international growth path. Most recently, the company acquired the Dutch provider Pivoton. This makes zvoove the only provider to offer market leading ERP solutions in several European countries. "By expanding into countries that represent important markets for temporary staffing, we are also expanding our pool of experts and software assets and can therefore offer our customers more innovative software with cutting-edge technology," emphasizes Sascha Alber, CPO/CTO of zvoove. "In addition to our compliant ERP systems, individually for different countries (verticals), we provide pan-European synergies with our horizontal solutions like zvoove Recruit."

About zvoove

The zvoove Group is the market-leading provider of SaaS solutions for temporary staffing and facility management in Europe. In a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, the extended workforce and corporates, zvoove improves the world of work through end-to-end digitalization for service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for employees and reliable workforce for corporates. More than 3,700 customers and over 50,000 end users trust in zvoove. Today, they manage over 700,000 temporary workers, 12 billion euros in annual payroll and 500,000 applications per year via zvoove`s platforms. zvoove employs more than 350 employees at 8 locations across Europe.

