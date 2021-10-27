Siam Piwat Joins Hands With Pavilion Group, Malaysia's Retail Giant, to Introduce the Best of Thai retail and Culture at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the owner and operator of prestigious world-renowned retail developments, such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets, is launching Thailand further onto the world stage by announcing its partnership with Pavilion Group, a leading developer, investor, and operator of shopping centers in Malaysia. In this collaboration, Siam Piwat will debut its own curated Thai brands, namely Ecotopia, ICONCRAFT, and Absolute Siam, at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, which is set to become the largest fully integrated regional lifestyle mall in the Southern Corridor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Siam Piwat further takes Thailand on to the world stage, joining hands with Pavilion Group, Malaysia’s retail giant, to introduce creative Thainess at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Ms. Usara Yongpiyakul, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Business Group, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. said: "One of Siam Piwat's primary policies is to build awareness of Thai brands on the global stage as well as to transform 'local heroes' into 'global heroes' and expand their business internationally. This partnership to introduce Thai products to an overseas market will not only make Siam Piwat's another significant stride towards building a solid network with powerful business leaders, but will also open up additional sales channels for SMEs to help them expand beyond online or e-commerce platforms and help drive the Thai economy. As part of this expansion, we have joined hands with a strong partner like Pavilion Group, a veteran large-mall operator and developer. We have selected Pavilion Bukit Jalil to debut our first stores in Malaysia for three carefully selected Thai brands in a way that will captivate and resonate with both Malaysian and international visitors."

Siam Piwat's three Thai brands, namely Ecotopia, ICONCRAFT, and Absolute Siam, are massively popular among foreign tourists. Ecotopia is an eco-conscious community offering carefully sourced eco-friendly brands. ICONCRAFT is a hub of inspiration to showcase the height of Thai craftsmanship to the world, opening door for over 800 craftsmen, designers, and local communities across Thailand. Absolute Siam is a trendsetting multi-brands store that features distinctive collaborations by Thai designers with a mix of fashion and lifestyle brands.

"Thailand has just as rich and unique a culture as any other country. This uniqueness and richness is shaped by extraordinary creativity and conveyed through a wide range of exquisite artworks and design products that have proven to appeal to people across the globe. We recognize the value and delicate magnificence of Thai culture and the creativity of Thai artisans, designers, and creators. We are proud to have Siam Piwat's first international presence exclusively in Pavilion Bukit Jalil as they continue to expand abroad. These new stores will provide Malaysians and international visitors the chance to experience a hint of Thai culture without leaving KL," said Dato' Joyce Yap, Chief Executive Officer of Retail for Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn Bhd, the Retail Planner of Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

About Siam Piwat Co . , Ltd .

Siam Piwat is a leading world-class retail and real estate developer from Thailand. Over 60 years, we have owned and operated Bangkok's most visited retail and lifestyle destinations such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets. We are recognized as a thought-leader in our sector who creates extraordinary prototype properties as well as management excellence in retail development, aiming to consistently deliver unparalleled experiences that delight and inspire customers. Absolute Siam, ICONCRAFT and Ecotopia are the one-of-a-kind prototypes that are curated and operated by us.

About Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Located in the heart of Bukit Jalil, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, the Icon of Connectivity – Malaysia's lifestyle shopping mall sets to transform the southern corridor of Kuala Lumpur into the new cornerstone of metropolitan lifestyle and retail. With Net Lettable Area (NLA) of 1.8 million square feet, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will offer a vibrant retail mix, gastronomical wonders and innovative recreations, reinforcing its position as the lifestyle shopping destination connected to the best-in-class retail, dining and leisure experience.

