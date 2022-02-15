SIBANNAC, INC. LAUNCHING FLAGSHIP BRAND IN PRACTITIOENR CHANNEL

Sibannac, Inc.

Scottsdale, Arizona, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

The Company is preparing the launch of its next-generation wellness brand, including a professional offering sold exclusively to the growing segment of holistic medical practitioners.



The segment, also known as Complimentary & Alternative Medicine, includes an increasing number of physicians who embrace alternatives to pharmaceutical medications for solutions that support the body’s innate ability toward health. Also included are Naturopathic Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Herbalists, and Registered Dieticians. These practitioners are on the front line of supporting people in optimizing their daily well-being to treating chronic conditions that prove elusive to standard allopathic care. The current market opportunity is significant, with over 400,000 practitioners operating in the U.S. today and expected to rise in the next five years.

The flagship brand will be providing solutions that support immunity, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, and emotional health with proprietary formulations made from the highest-grade ingredients. The brand will feature products that address autoimmune conditions, hormone imbalances, fatigue, GI issues, insomnia, cognitive challenges, anxiety, and pain, all of which continue to be on the rise in the U.S.

The Lifetime Branding team’s extensive experience in the practitioner-nutraceutical market has supported leading brands to double-digit growth. The flagship brand will launch on the two leading practitioner sales and education platforms, reaching over 85,000 practitioner accounts and millions of clients.

“We are eagerly anticipating the launch of our cutting-edge wellness brand, which we’ve been building for more than a year. Our industry-leading marketing team has deep inroads in the alternative medicine space, and we will be positioned perfectly to roll-out our new line, said, David Mersky, Sibannac’s CEO.

Story continues

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com



