U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.00
    -41.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,528.00
    -268.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.50
    -226.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.00
    -17.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.96
    +1.14 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.41
    +1.10 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6800
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,737.01
    -847.85 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.27
    -26.46 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.59
    -39.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

SIBANNAC, INC. AND SPUR BIOTECH, LLC ENTER LETTER OF INTENT TO MARKET PLANT BASED VACCINE

Sibannac, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

The Company is proud to announce the entry into a Letter of Intent with SPUR Biotech, LLC (“SPUR”), an Ohio based developer of plant-based vaccines.

SPUR is a biotechnology company developing plant-based vaccines using Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) to sustainably grow leafy greens and biopharmaceuticals. The vaccine under development is derived from lettuce, which is ideal for bio-reactive products.

The advantages and benefits from plant-based vaccines are that they can be grown quickly and do not require refrigeration. The administration of these vaccines is simple, as they can be taken by patients orally and do not require syringes or a professional medical visit. In addition, high protein lettuce uses the body’s own bio-factory to create a natural immune response. This novel, plant-based approach utilizes quality controlled hydroponic vertical farming techniques to grow organic lettuce as the carrier. This process also provides for a low manufacturing cost and utilizes existing equipment and technology whose end-product is easy and inexpensive to transport, even across the world.

The parties are contemplating a Joint Venture, in which Sibannac would be charged with developing the branding and marketing strategy for distribution. The deal, to be structured as a Joint Venture as opposed to an acquisition, will not result in dilution to the common stock. Initial development will be focused on clinical trials after which SPUR will be seeking regulatory approval. Eric Stoll of Lifetime Branding will lead the branding effort. Mr. Stoll has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical space, having created a national campaign for Gaia Herbs, a leader in plant-derived natural products.

Sibannac’s CEO, David Mersky, said, “This deal with SPUR will take our current health and wellness platform to the next level. Having a marketable and approved anti-viral vaccine in our arsenal will immediately differentiate Sibannac and bring instant credibility to our brands.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Noho, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com


