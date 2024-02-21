Sibanye Takes $2.5 Billion Impairment After Metal Prices Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. expects to report a loss for last year after slumping platinum-group metals prices and operational problems across its businesses forced it to take impairments of 47.5 billion rand ($2.5 billion)

The announcement is another blow for South Africa’s embattled mining industry, after Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said earlier this week that it was proposing a restructuring that may affect 3,700 jobs. Sibanye last year said it was consulting with labor unions over operating changes that could impact about 7,000 jobs at its platinum and gold mines.

“We have already taken proactive steps to address loss-making production at unprofitable operations and the group remains focused on ensuring the sustainability of our business and delivering on our strategical essentials through this period of low commodity prices,” Sibanye said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sibanye said it expects to report a loss per share for 2023 of 12.68 rand to 14.01 rand compared with a profit of 6.51 rand the previous year. Some of its impairments relate to its losses in the US and at the Sandouville nickel refinery.

