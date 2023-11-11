Siblings win over $200,000 from Kentucky's Cash Ball 225 game after playing everyday

A pair of siblings from Kentucky won over $200,000 in the lottery by matching all five numbers on their ticket.

On Oct. 24, Kevin and Kelly Hedrick jointly purchased a $225,000 top prize-winning Cash Ball 225 ticket from Clark's Pump-N-Shop on State Route 3 in Catlettsburg, Boyd County.

Kevin discovered they had the winning ticket when their dad called to tell him he saw the winning numbers on his iPad.

"He recognized they were the numbers I play all the time," Kevin told the Kentucky Lottery.

Kevin returned to his car and retrieved his tickets from the glove box. Once he was back inside, he eagerly checked the winning numbers. To his delight, line number four on his ticket matched. Upon further inspection, he realized his ticket matched all five numbers from the Oct. 24 drawing, making him the lucky winner of the game's $225,000 top prize.

Kevin revealed to the Kentucky Lottery that he plays Cash Ball 225 daily and picks his numbers based on birthdays and anniversaries when asked about his strategy.

"I called my sister and told her, 'Me and you have a pretty good lick coming,'" Kevin shared with the Kentucky Lottery. "She said, 'Wow!' It was chin-dropping."

Kevin told lottery officials he has been playing for years and never expected he would win.

"I've always said, 'You can't win if you don't play," Kevin said.

After taxes, he and his sister received $80,442.15 each. Clark's Pump-N-Shop will receive $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.

Kevin said he plans to pay off bills and keep playing the Kentucky Lottery.

More winners: Maryland woman wins over $200,000 from Racetrax lottery game after husband criticizes her betting strategy

What is Cash Ball 225?

Cash Ball 225 is a daily draw game exclusively available in Kentucky. Each play of the game costs $1. To play, you need to select four white balls falling in the range of 1 to 35 and one Cash Ball falling in the range of 1 to 25.

Story continues

Alternatively, you can choose Quick Pick and let the computer select your numbers randomly. You can also choose the number of drawings you want to play. You can add EZmatch for an additional $1 per play and get a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

What are the odds of winning Cash Ball 225?

The chance of correctly matching all five numbers is 1 in 1,309,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Siblings win over $200,000 from Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 game