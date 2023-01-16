U.S. markets closed

SiC Power Semiconductor Market to Experience Substantial CAGR Growth of 26.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Key Drivers and Opportunity Analysis

·13 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "SiC Power Semiconductor Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Highly in-depth data collection and results analysis has been conducted to generate the world class SiC Power Semiconductor market report. The report effectively communicates research findings such as consumer trends, market trends, and competitor behaviour that surround the target audience. This market research report contains a summary of research findings and insights uncovered during the data collection and analysis processes. It has information about a company's competition, industry trends/opportunities, and recommendations for next steps based on the research questions being addressed. SiC Power Semiconductor market research report helps guide decision-making and highlight market opportunities.

SiC Power Semiconductor report is not only clear and concise but also detailed and comprehensive prepared by keeping in mind that stakeholders must be able to interpret the research findings with ease. As market research reports are presented to many stakeholders, not all of them will have a strong understanding of market research terms, so this report is written in clear and simple language. Moreover, all diagrams are clearly labelled and accurately described what they are displaying. While creating SiC Power Semiconductor report, it has been imagined that a reader has no prior knowledge on the topic to ensure and hence the findings are explained comprehensively.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global SiC power semiconductor market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,030,515.23 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The global SiC power semiconductor market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Download Sample Copy of SiC Power Semiconductor Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sic-power-semiconductor-market

Market Definition

SiC power semiconductor refers to the type of semiconductor that contains carbon and silicon and operates at very high voltage and temperature. SiC power semiconductors can be used in producing a strong as well as a very hard material. SiC power semiconductors can be implemented in various sectors such as telecommunication, energy and power, automotive, renewable power generation, and in different other areas. They are basically considered due to higher maximum thermal conductive properties that have widened the area of application. SiC power semiconductors are devices that are considered high-frequency power devices that are majorly applicable in wireless communications. SiC semiconductor offers ten times the dielectric breakdown field strength, three times the thermal conductivity, and three times the bandgap as compared to a silicon semiconductor. The SiC semiconductor has taken over the market because of its high performance and efficiency. The SiC power semiconductor offers to work at high voltage and current and offers low on-resistance in addition to being efficient at high temperatures. The combination of silicon carbide has thus proved to be a better and optimum choice of semiconductor.

Market Drivers

  • Advent Of SiC Power Semiconductors

There are very useful properties of SiC as a semiconductor material. In applications such as inverters, motor drives, and battery chargers, silicon carbide (SiC) devices offer many advantages, such as improved power density, reduced cooling requirements, and reduced overall system cost. These advantages are enough to make SiC power semiconductors at the high efficient stage.

The energy lost by SiC during the reverse recovery phase is only 1% of the energy lost by silicon which creates a huge difference in the efficiency of the material. The virtual absence of a tail current allows a faster turn–off, and it makes lower losses. Since there is less energy to dissipate, a SiC device able to switch at higher frequencies and improve efficiency. The more efficient, small size, and lower weight of SiC as compared to other materials can create a higher-rated solution or a smaller design with reduced cooling requirements. Thus, the advent of SiC power semiconductors is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the Global SiC power semiconductor market.

  • Rising Penetration of Electronic Vehicles

The world is changing so fast, and it is turning towards renewable energy. All sectors, market players, and government institutes are making more focus to build electric vehicle infrastructure and generate more demand for electric vehicles.

As per the information from International Energy Agency (IEA), 16.5 million electric cars were on the road in 2021, a tripling in just three years, and this is a big number as compared to 2020. Electric car sales increased and doubled in China, continued to increase in Europe, and picked up in the U.S.  in 2021. This data shows that there is a tremendous increase in the penetration of EVs in the market, which may positively affect the environment as well as the Global SiC power semiconductor market. SiC is highly efficient at high voltages, enabling fast battery charging times that are comparable to filling the tank of conventional vehicles. Silicon carbide power electronics are enabling a surge in 800-volt drive systems, paving the way for lighter EVs with greater range.

Some of the major players operating in the SiC Power Semiconductor market are:

  • WOLFSPEED, INC.,

  • STMicroelectronics,

  • ROHM CO., LTD.,

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated,

  • Infineon Technologies AG,

  • Semikron Danfoss,

  • Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.,

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation,

  • TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION,

  • Microchip Technology Inc.,

  • Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC,

  • NXP Semiconductors,

  • UnitedSiC,

  • SemiQ Inc.,

  • Littlefuse, Inc.,

  • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.,

  • Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Hitachi Group), and

  • GeneSiC Semiconductor

Get Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-sic-power-semiconductor-market

Recent Developments

  • In December 2022, STMicroelectronics and Soitec (Euronext Paris), in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announced the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec's SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months. The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by ST of Soitec's SmartSiC technology for its future 200mm substrate manufacturing, feeding its devices and modules manufacturing business, with volume production expected in the midterm. This collaboration will help the company to boost its financials as well as the growth of the Global SiC power semiconductor market.

  • In July 2022, Semikron Danfoss and the Kyoto-based company ROHM Semiconductor have been collaborating for more than ten years with regard to the implementation of silicon carbide (SiC) inside power modules. Recently, ROHM's latest 4th generation of SiC MOSFETs has been fully qualified in SEMIKRON's eMPack modules for automotive use. Hence, both companies serve worldwide customers' needs. This collaboration enhanced the company's financials and made a positive impact on the growth of the Global SiC power semiconductor market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the SiC Power Semiconductor market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the SiC Power Semiconductor Market

Key Industry Segmentation: SiC Power Semiconductor Market

By Type

  • MOSFETS

  • Hybrid Modules

  • Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDS)

  • IGBT

  • Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT)

  • Pin Diode

  • Junction FET (JFET)

By Voltage Range

  • 301-900 V

  • 901-1700 V

  • Above 1701 V

By Wafer Size

  • 6 Inch

  • 4 Inch

  • 2 Inch

  • Above 6 Inch

By Wafer Type

  • SiC epitaxial wafers

  • Blank SiC wafers

By Application

  • Electric Vehicles (EV)

  • Photovoltaics

  • Power supplies

  • Industrial motor drives

  • EV charging infrastructure

  • RF Devices

By Vertical

  • Automotive

  • Utilities and energy

  • Industrial

  • Transportation

  • IT and telecommunication

  • Consumer electronics

  • Aerospace and defense

  • Commercial

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sic-power-semiconductor-market

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

  • Executive Market Summary

  • Scope of the SiC Power Semiconductor Report

  • Key Finding and Recommendations

  • Growth and Investment Opportunities

  • SiC Power Semiconductor Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

  • SiC Power Semiconductor Market Attractive Investment Proposition

  • Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

  • SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation Outlook

  • Regional Outlook

  • Company Profiles of Key Players

Regional Analysis/Insights: SiC Power Semiconductor Market

The countries covered in the SiC power semiconductor market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Denmark,  Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE., Israel, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global SiC power semiconductor market due to the high demand for SiC power semiconductors. Additionally, the high demand for power modules and related devices is expected to act as a driving factor for the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Type

  8. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Voltage Range

  9. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Wafer Size

  10. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Wafer Type

  11. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Application

  12. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Vertical

  13. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market, By Region

  14. Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market: Company Landscape

  15. SWOT Analyses

  16. Company Profile

  17. Questionnaires

  18. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sic-power-semiconductor-market

