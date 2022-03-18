U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.75
    -27.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,021.25
    -90.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.70
    -11.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.40
    +1.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0330
    +0.4350 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,609.85
    -70.46 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.35
    -3.91 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.34
    -25.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

SiC Wafer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global SiC Wafer Market was valued at USD 937. 2 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 3,719. 2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15. 3% during the period of 2022-2027. Silicon carbide (SiC) is used for high-power applications, owing to the wide bandgap offered by it.

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SiC Wafer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246258/?utm_source=GNW
High-performance power ICs are often based on SiC substrates. SiC can tolerate high temperatures than silicon or gallium nitride (GaN) and improve electrical device performance.

Key Highlights
Silicon carbide (SiC) wafer and compound semiconductor technology is emerging as the critical enabler in lighter, smaller, and more energy-efficient power systems of the future. Growth has historically resulted from the adoption of SiC diodes and, recently, MOSFETS in renewable energy applications. The growth is set to increase exponentially as the technology has been adopted across global initiatives for more electric transportation, including automotive, commercial aviation, and rail.
The demand for shorter charging times and longer driving ranges for electric vehicles (EVs) has accelerated the push of automotive companies toward high-voltage EV platforms, with various significant companies releasing models featuring 800 V charging architectures, such as the Audi Q6 e-Tron, Porsche Taycan, and Hyundai Ioniq. Owing to the rising penetration rate of EVs, the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers in the global automotive market is expected to increase.
There has been a growing interest in SiC power semiconductors, with many countries announcing to limit the sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles. As part of these efforts, companies operating in the market studied have been increasing their investments to set up new manufacturing facilities.
For instance, SK Siltron planned to carry out a large-scale investment within five years and to expand SiC-related facilities to meet the increasing demand for SiC-based power semiconductors used in fifth-generation telecommunications devices and electric cars.
SiC wafer fabrication is a considerably delicate process. Not all wafers are suitable for final solutions, such as MOSFETs and diodes. However, there are still several challenges associated with the manufacturing of SiC wafers. Some difficulties that the industry has been facing in growing larger silicon wafers include the limited number of suppliers as well as the purity and defect density of the basic material and manufacturing process.
The COVID -19 pandemic affected the overall semiconductor manufacturing market from the demand and supply sides. In addition, the global lockdowns and closure of semiconductor plants further fueled the supply shortage. The effects were also reflected in the SiC wafer market. However, many of these effects are likely to be short-term. Precautions by governments across the globe to support automotive and semiconductor sectors could help revive industry growth.

Key Market Trends

Telecom and Communication to Drive the Market Growth

Technology is evolving at a rapid speed. In order to meet this technological requirement, there is expected to undoubtedly be a great demand for SiC wafers in the electronic industry. In order to stay ahead of the competition, the semiconductor industry is developing and maintaining cutting-edge technology.
Telecommunication companies are rushing to build ultra-fast 5G networks, causing demand for power semiconductors to skyrocket. SiC wafers have a high degree of hardness, heat resistance, and the ability to withstand high voltages. Wafers are extensively used to make power semiconductors for electric vehicles and 5G networks, where energy efficiency is crucial due to their features.
Semiconductor companies and consumers from across the world are eagerly anticipating the things that 5G technology will make possible. The 5G adoption is expected to offer a lot of potential, including speed, ultra-low latency, and reliability.
With the advent of the 5G technology, semiconductor companies can create value in a platform with embedded silicon, incorporate additional features in integrated circuits, and monetize data.
For instance, in March 2020, SK Siltron completed its acquisition of DuPont’s SiC Wafer Division in the United States. The telecommunication companies are aggressively constructing ultra-fast 5G networks, driving up the demand for power semiconductors.
As telecommunication firms construct ultra-fast 5G networks, the demand for power semiconductors steadily increases. High hardness, heat resistance, and the ability to sustain high voltages are all characteristics of SiC wafers. Because of these properties, wafers are commonly used to manufacture power semiconductors for electric vehicles and 5G networks, where energy efficiency is critical.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The North American region is the early adopter of new technology in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The growth in the SiC wafer market in North America strongly correlates with the development of end-user industries, such as automotive, energy, IT and telecommunications, military and aerospace, and consumer electronics.
Silicon carbide technology has the potential to revolutionize the energy market, thus driving regional players to invest in product innovation. For instance, in July 2020, ON Semiconductor introduced a complete SiC power module for solar inverter applications, selected by the provider of power and thermal management solutions, Delta, to support its M70A three-phase PV string inverter portfolio.
In this region, various organizations, including government entities, are also engaged in advanced manufacturing research for SiC wafer manufacturing. For instance, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) advanced manufacturing researchers partnered with industry and academia to improve the materials and processes used for manufacturing silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.
Global market players are also increasingly preferring to invest in this region to set up new manufacturing infrastructure. For instance, in September 2021, SK Siltron CSS LLC, a United States-based subsidiary of Korean conglomerate SK Group, announced its plans to invest nearly USD 303 million to expand SiC wafer production in Michigan.
GaN on Silicon Carbide is a compelling technology; thus, players focus on product innovation and launching new products. For instance, in August 2020, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium (IMS) the introduction of its new Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) power amplifier product line, which it is branding MACOM PURE CARBIDE. The company also announced introducing the first two new products in the product line, the MAPC-A1000 and the MAPC-A1100.

Competitive Landscape

The SiC Wafer market is quite competitive. In terms of market share, only a few players dominate the current market, due to which the market is quite consolidated. However, players’ upcoming technologies and the innovations carried out are the reason behind the significant growth in the SiC wafers market. The market is even witnessing multiple mergers and partnerships so that the companies expand their geographical presence.

November 2021 - Aehr Test Systems, a global supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced that it joined the PowerAmerica Institute, a public-private research initiative aimed to accelerate the adoption of high-performing, next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics. The collaboration intended to bring next-generation silicon carbide power electronics to markets faster, with reduced cost and associated risk factors.
July 2021 - Showa Denko Materials Co. announced that it will increase the production capacity for semiconductor materials at its subsidiary in Taiwan to meet the strong demand for its products. The subsidiary, Showa Denko Semiconductor Materials (Taiwan) Co., will boost its production capacity for chemical mechanical planarization, or CMP, slurry, a polishing material for semiconductor devices, and prepreg, one of the main materials used in the multilayer printed circuit boards.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246258/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a quarterly event known as triple witc

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid