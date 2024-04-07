Sick-note culture to blame for worklessness crisis, says Pimlico Plumbers founder

Britain's richest plumber says the country has become 'too keen to write sick notes' - Victoria Jones/PA

A sick-note culture is to blame for Britain’s worklessness crisis, the millionaire founder of Pimlico Plumbers has claimed.

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride, Britain’s richest plumber Charlie Mullins said the country has become “too keen to write sick notes”, which has contributed to soaring levels of economic inactivity.

He has called for a government-funded apprenticeship service to solve the problem, as he said that “if more young people were able to access a trade then GPs would spend less time composing notes”.

Mr Mullins said: “I would go further and make [a state-funded apprenticeship scheme] available as a second chance to graduates who feel duped by the English Literature or Sociology degree they have gone into debt for.”

His letter to Mr Stride, sent on Friday, comes after the Secretary of State told The Telegraph last month that he was concerned the “normal anxieties of life” were being labelled as an illness.

Mr Stride said at the time: “There is a real risk now that we are labelling the normal ups and downs of human life as medical conditions which then actually serve to hold people back and, ultimately, drive up the benefit bill.”

The debate around worklessness has intensified in recent months after figures found that almost three million under-25s are neither employed nor looking for a job.

This led to accusations that young people were driving Britain’s economic inactivity crisis.

Overall, 9.25 million people of working age are now classed as economically inactive, up from 8.55 million in February 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This includes 3.5 million economically inactive 50 to 64-year-olds, up from 3.3 million before the pandemic.

The UK’s tax and spending watchdog the Office for Budgetary Responsibility has described the situation as “worrying”.

In recognition of the problem, the Government has introduced measures to encourage people back to work.

Story continues

Mr Stride last month unveiled plans to get 150,000 people signed off from work with “mild” conditions back into a job.

Senior Tories have long expressed concern that doctors, nurses and pharmacists are signing people off sick via a video or phone call.

Mr Stride said last year that GPs were signing people off “as being unfit for any work whatsoever” in nine out of 10 cases, although this was largely because of time pressures.

As well as helping to solve worklessness, Mr Mullins – who set up Pimlico Plumbers in his 20s after leaving school aged 15 – said a state-backed apprenticeship scheme would also help fix Britain’s skilled labour requirements.

It comes after he said earlier this year that selling his business to KKR-backed Neighborly for £145m in 2021 was a mistake.

He is now planning to launch a new company when a non-compete clause agreed with Pimlico’s owners ends this September.

The Department for Work and Pensions was contacted for comment.

Recommended

The sickly seaside town that turned its back on work

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.