Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market to Garner USD 1.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in prevalence of sickle cell disease, surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure improvement, and increase in R&D initiatives have boosted the growth of the global sickle cell disease treatment market. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifth of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to decline in hospitalization, ER visits, decrease in people who received routine follow-up care from a hematologist, and duration of stay.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sickle cell disease treatment market generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo


Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31900

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.1 billion

Market Size in 2031

$1.6 billion

CAGR

4.1 %

No. of Pages in Report

131

Segments Covered

Drug Type, Type, Route of Administration, and Region

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of sickle cell disease

Surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure improvement

Increase in R&D initiatives

Opportunities

Rise in investment by key players toward R&D related to sickle cell diseases

Restraints

High cost of treatment associated with sickle cell diseases and their side effects


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to decline in hospitalization, ER visits, decrease in people who received routine follow-up care from a hematologist, and duration of stay.

  • The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflows in the healthcare. It forced several industries to shut their businesses.

  • However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic as the governments launched several vaccination drives.

The report segments the global sickle cell disease treatment market on the basis of drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug type, the hydroxyurea segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the adakveo segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the sickle cell anemia segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the market. However, the parenteral segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31900

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifth of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Medunic USA, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, and Vifor Pharma.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sickle cell disease treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030                                                             

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sickle-cell-disease-treatment-market-to-garner-usd-1-6-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research-301673259.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

