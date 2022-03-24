U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.75
    +22.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,372.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,535.00
    +88.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.10
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.95
    -0.98 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.40
    +12.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.43 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0600 (+2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    23.39
    +0.45 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8970
    +0.7840 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,851.04
    +559.88 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.80
    +20.20 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.54
    +8.91 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Sid & Ann Mashburn (Mashburn, LLC) Appoint Jean Cho as Chief Executive Officer

Mashburn, LLC
·3 min read

Atlanta-based husband and wife design duo tap retail veteran and Mashburn SVP to lead the company

Jean Cho

Jean Cho
Jean Cho

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashburn, LLC, the Atlanta-based apparel and lifestyle company with the Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn brands, today announced that Jean Cho has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. She assumed day-to-day leadership of the company effective Jan. 1, 2022. Cho, a retail veteran and Senior Vice President with the company, has led Mashburn's E-Commerce, Retail, and Marketing operations since she joined the company in October 2014. Rob Perkins, Mashburn's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, will take on a new role to include advising the company's Board of Directors and Executive Committee on strategic issues. Sid and Ann Mashburn, the company's co-founders, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, respectively, and both will continue their roles on the Board of Directors.

"Jean came to work with us almost eight years ago. Her previous experience and her drive for excellence helped us grow from a young entrepreneurial business to a larger, multichannel company with more runway ahead. Having touched and enhanced nearly every part of our business has positioned Jean well for her new role as CEO. We are honored to work with her and excited to see what is next for all of us," said Sid and Ann Mashburn.

"Mashburn is uniquely positioned in the market thanks to the strong brand and culture that Sid and Ann have built," said Cho. "I'm proud to have been a part of the growth over the past seven years and am excited to assume this new role with the opportunities ahead of us. We have a very talented team at Mashburn that is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers. Together, we will continue to build upon the great foundation and growth potential of the company."

Cho has over 20 years of experience in retail and, prior to joining Mashburn, held merchandising leadership roles at Gap Inc. and Carter's Inc. in both domestic and international divisions. Cho earned a BA from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Sid & Ann Mashburn

After spending their career in fashion — Sid as a designer for J.Crew, Ralph Lauren and Lands' End and Ann as a fashion editor for Conde Nast — the couple and their five daughters moved to Atlanta in 2007 and opened a single men's shop, SID MASHBURN, on the West Side of Atlanta. In 2010, they expanded the business with ANN MASHBURN, a full women's line and shop, followed by the launch of e-commerce sites in 2011 to serve the brand's ever-expanding customer base. Since then, the couple have opened shops in Houston, Georgetown, and Dallas, with a men's-only shop in Los Angeles.

Contact:
Jonathan Baker
Phone: 678-516-2994
Email: jonathan.baker@sidmashburn.com

Websites: sidmashburn.com | annmashburn.com

Related Images






Image 1: Jean Cho


Chief Executive Officer, Mashburn, LLC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Hurting Steel Supply. Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Could Benefit.

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock is JPMorgan’s top pick in the steel sector, the investment bank said Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine hits global supply for steel. Cleveland-Cliffs stock is gaining. In a Thursday report, JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick noted that “Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across thesteel markets,” with the impact only beginning to be felt in North America.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Rally Retreat; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.

  • Nikola Stock Soars Because Management Did What It Said It Would Do

    Shares of electric and hydrogen truck technology provider Nikola were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre, ahead of its investor event to be held later Thursday. Nikola (ticker: NKLA) stock was up almost 19% to $10.87 in premarket trading. The Tre is an all-electric truck with an estimated per-charge range of about 350 miles.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.