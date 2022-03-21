U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.36
    -25.78 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.60
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.33 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4860
    +0.3160 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.14
    -213.17 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.29
    +14.25 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

SID/DSCC Business Conference Keynotes to Reveal Future of the Display Industry

·5 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 SID/DSCC Business Conference at DisplayWeek, sponsored by Applied Materials, Corning, GE and Amorphyx, will feature industry executives uniquely qualified to discuss the future of the $165B display industry.

Display Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/SID)
Display Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/SID)

The SID/DSCC Business Conference will kick-off Display Week with both on-site and virtual attendance options. The event will include a day's worth of content live, streamed and recorded on May 9th as well as a second day's worth of virtual talks available on demand after the event.

The keynotes include:

  • Max McDaniel, VP and CMO, Applied Materials, Inc.

  • Dr. Michael Hack, VP of Business Development, Universal Display

  • Ross Young, Co-Founder and CEO, DSCC

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "As Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the display business at Applied Materials, the #1 display equipment supplier, Max is uniquely positioned to discuss the future of display manufacturing. Applied Materials has gained market share in display equipment for five consecutive years and is working closely with all panel suppliers to address future display demand."

Max has been at Applied Materials since 2003 and previously spent over 12 years at Watkins Johnson, a semiconductor and display equipment supplier where he worked in R&D, engineering, and marketing roles. At this year's conference, Max will discuss the technology battles in the display industry, including OLED, advanced LCD and MicroLED, and describe the manufacturing innovations that will help determine the winners.

Also keynoting is Dr. Michael Hack who is responsible for developing and commercializing advanced high efficiency next generation OLED products and serves as VP of Business Development for UDC and UDC Ventures. Prior to joining UDC in 1999, he was at dpiX, a Xerox Company, where he was responsible for manufacturing flat panel displays and digital medical imaging products based on amorphous silicon TFT technology. Dr. Hack was elected a Fellow of SID in 2007. Dr. Hack will address UDC's advancements in phosphorescent blue OLED emitter and emissive layer technology and its recently announced roadmap for commercially acceptable performance and lifetime levels and what this means for the outlook for OLEDs and for competing technologies.

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "A high efficiency blue OLED emitter has been the holy grail for the display industry for some time. UDC's recent declaration of near-term phosphorescent OLED commercialization with shipments of commercial products expected in 2024 will have a significant impact on OLED adoption across most applications while also raising the bar for other display technologies. Along with the expected adoption of tandem OLED structures, OLED efficiency and performance are expected to drastically improve over the next few years. We look forward to hearing Mike's viewpoint on this topic."

Dr. Mike Hack's keynote talk will outline how they are ensuring that their phosphorescent OLED technology roadmap meets the ever more demanding performance requirements of future products in the growing OLED market. In particular, he will discuss their developments which will enable the introduction of their all-phosphorescent RGB stack into the commercial market in 2024 and how it is likely to impact the display market. For Mike's complete abstract, please visit: https://bit.ly/34St7Rr.

Ross Young is the CEO and co-founder of DSCC and previously was the founder and former CEO of DisplaySearch which he sold to The NPD Group. He has also worked in and consulted at companies throughout the display supply chain including brands, panel makers, equipment suppliers and materials suppliers. At this year's event, Ross will discuss the latest outlook for the display supply chain. He will also reveal the latest outlook for display prices, display revenues, capex, display technology, margins, market adoption/penetration by display technology, investment opportunities and much more. In particular, he will discuss how penetration by display technology is likely to evolve over the next five years as performance and costs for each major display technology change and which display technologies are likely to gain or lose share in each major application.

About Display Week 2022
The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel. To register, log on to:https://www.displayweek.org/2022/Attendee/Registration.

About SID
The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About DSCC
Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the UK. DSCC is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (770) 503-6318.

For media inquiries, please contact Ashton Reagin at ashton@displaysupplychain.com.

Display Supply Chain Consultants
Display Supply Chain Consultants
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siddscc-business-conference-keynotes-to-reveal-future-of-the-display-industry-301507013.html

SOURCE SID

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • FedEx Earns No. 16 Spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

    FedEx Remains the Highest Ranked Delivery Company on the Overall List

  • U.S. asks judge to sanction Google in pretrial document fight

    The U.S. Justice Department, which has accused Alphabet Inc's Google of breaking antitrust law in its search business, asked a judge to find that the company abused an attorney-client privilege designation to avoid turning over documents. In a court filing, the Justice Department asked for Google to be sanctioned for creating a "Communicate with Care" program that trains workers to include an attorney and a request for advice when writing about sensitive business matters. "Often, knowing the game, the in-house counsel included in these Communicate-with-Care emails does not respond at all," the department said, adding that many of the emails had to do with revenue share agreements that Google had struck with other companies.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nike is focusing on its DTC business ‘at the expense of Foot Locker,’ analyst says

    BTIG Managing Director Camilo Lyon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Nike as well as third quarter expectations amid supply chain disruptions.

  • India to raise petrol, diesel retail prices after 4-month hiatus - dealers

    Indian state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 0.8 rupees ($0.0105) per litre from Tuesday, the first increase since November, two dealers told Reuters late on Monday. The dealers, who declined to identified, said they had received information from oil companies about the retail price for Tuesday. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Ukraine could lose $6 billion in grain exports with ports blocked

    Ukraine faces a possible grain revenue loss of $6 billion as the blockade of its ports by Russian forces prevents it from selling millions of tonnes of wheat and corn that had been earmarked for export by June, a senior industry official said. Ukraine, a major producer of grain and oilseeds, exports 98% of its cereals through its ports and only a fraction by rail, where costs are higher. The country was the world's fourth largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season while Russia ranked third, International Grains Council data shows.

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more (updated)

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • Google settles over firing of workers protesting immigration cloud deal

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has settled with six current and former employees who had alleged the company unfairly stifled worker organizing in a case stemming from potential sales of its cloud technology to U.S. immigration authorities -- an abrupt ending to a trial that had been paused for several months. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had pursued the case on behalf of the workers and brought Google before an administrative law judge last year. Weeks of hearings were then stopped pending resolution of a dispute over whether the NLRB could force Google legal chief Kent Walker to testify.

  • Buffett ends drought with $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday struck an agreement to buy insurance company Alleghany Corp for $11.6 billion, only weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire bemoaned a lack of good investment opportunities. Alleghany, the owner of reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings, would expand Berkshire's large portfolio of insurers, which includes auto insurer Geico, reinsurer General Re and a unit that insures against major catastrophes and unusual risks. "Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett, who has run Berkshire since 1965, said in a statement.