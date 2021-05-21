SID Reveals Display Week 2021 I-Zone And People's Choice Award Winners, Attended By 10,000+ Display Enthusiasts

World's leading display conference focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) announced the winners of the I-Zone (Innovation Zone) at its 58th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2021. In addition, thousands of display enthusiasts across the world voted in the first-ever virtual People's Choice Awards at SID's second all-virtual event, May 17-21.

"Display Week attendance exceeded 10,000 worldwide for the first time," said Dr. Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. "The number of participants has been steadily increasing due to the enthusiasm of display technology, even during a pandemic year. People are spending more time at home in front of displays, either working or relying on technology for entertainment. With the innovative technology that is unveiled at Display Week, the industry will continue to evolve."

The I-Zone awards honor never-before-seen display technology shown by small companies, start-ups, and academic research laboratories. The People's Choice Awards were recently introduced to Display Week to enable attendees to vote for the best technology, components, demonstrations, and interactive booths on the show floor via a survey in the virtual platform. Votes were entered Monday through Wednesday (May 17-19) during Display Week. Each of the winners received a ribbon for recognition.

The following are the 2021 I-Zone winners:

Best Prototype

Seoul National University for its new, thin and flat virtual-reality (VR) display design.

Honorees

Almalence for its computational lens aberration-correction technology for AR/VR.

Brelyon for its headset-free ultra-reality immersive virtual screen.

The following are the 2021 People's Choice Winners:

Best New Display Technology

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. for its 0.9mm-pitch chip-on-glass active-matrix miniLED display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for its S-Foldable display.

Best New Display Component

AUO for its ART (Advanced Reflectionless Technology) film/glass display

LG Display for its automotive 1CG MD (one cover-glass multidisplay) P-OLED

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. for its 14-in 2.8K notebook display

Best Technology Demonstration

AUO for its integrated vehicle cockpit with microLED displays

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. for its slidable OLED

LG Display for its 83-in. OLED with 20% improved efficiency

Visionox for its flexible HIAA through-hole technology

Most Interactive Booth

Samsung Display Co.

Tianma America, Inc.

"On behalf of SID and the I-Zone committee, it gives me a great pleasure to congratulate all the 2021 I-Zone winners for their innovation in advancing display industry technology," said Harit Doshi, CEO of Omniply and Chair of Display Week 2021 Convention and I-Zone. "For the past decade, I-Zone has been a showcase for innovative technologies that will shape the future of the display industry. This is the second time that we have had an all virtual I-Zone due to the pandemic and it is good to see that the innovation is still thriving in the display industry at these young companies and universities."

The I-Zone offers start-up companies the opportunity to demonstrate their prototypes or other hardware demo units free of charge at the premier display exhibition in North America, and gives attendees a chance to view best-in-class emerging information display technologies in a dedicated area on the virtual show floor.

"SID would also like to congratulate all People's Choice Award winners," added Doshi. "Attendees had the opportunity to let their voices be heard and it is clear that there was a lot of innovation this year and the selection was not easy. While we had many excellent submissions to choose from, what was really significant was this year there were over 10,000 votes cast by 3,000 individuals, representing 350 companies."

About Display Week 2021

The 58th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be an all-virtual event, May 17-21. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2021, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2021), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

