SIDE 2023 - MONTREAL WILL WELCOME TARANA BURKE, FOUNDER OF THE #METOO MOVEMENT, AND BAN KI-MOON, 8TH SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE UNITED NATIONS, DURING THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ECO-CITIZENSHIP SUMMIT

·5 min read

Ticket reservations for participation in this event have begun at www.side-mtl.com/en.

Places are limited.

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation and embedded event agency Oxygène are pleased to welcome the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, in order to highlight five years of global mobilization, and Ban Ki-Moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, during the first International Eco-citizenship Summit (SIDE – Sommet international de l'écocitoyenneté). This federating event's mission is to accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, thereby Mobilizing our World. Under the patronage of UNESCO and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, this Summit will mobilize, on June 8th and 9th, 2023 at Montreal's Palais des congrès, over 90 speakers and panellists from here and abroad (over 13 participating countries), including renowned names from UNESCO and the UN.

For its first edition, the Summit will cover three main themes: 1) Climate change and the rights of future generations; 2) Responsible entrepreneurship; 3) Healthy emotional and relational lifestyle habits within social ecosystems (gender equality, racism, and intersectionality). Inequalities having multiplied within several spheres of our society, models need to be reinvented and brought in line with sustainable development objectives. The current context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery is a unique opportunity to implement changes within the economy as a whole, as well as within social systems. The full program of the International Eco-citizenship Summit will be available in February 2023.

"The main objective of the 2023 SIDE is to bring together communities that are active in the scientific, professional, entrepreneurial and student fields, as well as civil society and youth groups, in order to generate public debate around the issues related to the 17 SDGs and to make recommendations to the different levels of government", declared Jasmin Roy, President of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation. "We are already aware of the economic issues that affect and will affect society, therefore let's get together and forge the solutions that will allow us to overcome these challenges collectively, in the best way possible. Of course, this will require more than shared determination. This will require action plans that need to be accepted by global actors and put into motion in a tangible way for the common benefit of different economies and societies across the world. These are the solid foundations this first Summit intends to lay down in order to achieve what comes next."

"Our goal is to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, to foster international and local trade as well as sustainable economic development, and to prepare future generations to meet the challenges of the 21st century", added Danie Deschênes, President of Oxygène. "Nations have been collaborating economically on a global scale for centuries now, but during these present times when communications and economies are more deeply interrelated and interdependent than ever, international collaboration is fundamentally necessary to prepare the future. We are pleased that Montreal will be the meeting place for this Summit which could influence the whole world."

Theme: Climate change and the rights of future generations

Urban areas are where over three quarters of Quebec's population resides. These are living environments, places where material goods are produced, services are provided, and goods are consumed; they also represent over 70% of global CO2 emissions relative to fossil fuels. Cities have front row seats to the impacts of climate change, as confirmed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Edmonton in March 2018. Consequently, cities play a dual leadership role in 1) reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to avoid runaway climate change, and 2) managing the growing consequences in order to learn how to live with the unavoidable aspects of climate change, or in other words, adapting to a new reality. Adaptation is therefore just as much a priority as reducing GHG emissions. The rights of future generations are divided along two main aspects: on one hand, environmental rights in their most inclusive sense (including sustainable development), and on the other hand, bioethical rights (the protection of the human condition). The very idea of future generations is intrinsically linked to that of sustainability: this implies the extension of the temporality of law in order to integrate the long-term protection of populations and species.

Theme: Responsible entrepreneurship

In the current context of accelerated imbalances, the quest for sustainable development appears more and more as a necessity. Entrepreneurs are greatly concerned by this, since part of the solutions will necessarily come from their capacity to invent new business models that are more respectful of the environment or offer efficient solutions to societal issues; when it comes to their consumption of goods, people are becoming increasingly sensitive to these aspects. The matter of responsible entrepreneurship relative to sustainable development goals is therefore raised. It is essential to highlight the role of entrepreneurs in pursuing these sustainability goals, as well as highlight the main levers that allow responsible entrepreneurship endeavours. For example, savers and investors want access to equity portfolios that include environmentally friendly companies and exclude mining companies, oil companies, etc. There are increasing calls demanding accountability from entrepreneurs and leaders, and asking that they use their resources and leverage their influence in the name of responsibility and sustainability. New projects must now meet social acceptability criteria despite their compliance with current governmental requirements, which is an undeniable sign of change.

Theme: Healthy emotional and relational lifestyle habits within social ecosystems (gender equality, racism, and intersectionality)

In our country, since the beginning of the health crisis, a higher number of women and racialized persons live in more precarious economic situations than other Canadians. Around the world, violence against women increased in many countries during the pandemic. In Canada, one out of 10 women is very or extremely worried about the possibility of suffering domestic or family violence within the context of the COVID-19 crisis. Across the country, many domestic violence shelters and call centres have reported an increase in the number of calls received from women and girls. The economic repercussions on racialized persons, both during and after the crisis, are greater. In Canada, non-racialized persons have more access to wealth than racialized persons, and on average, they earn better salaries; they are also overrepresented in the best-paid positions.

About SIDE 2023

The Sommet international de l'écocitoyenneté (International Eco-citizenship Summit), presented under the patronage of UNESCO and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, is a two-day event bringing together youth groups, the scientific, professional, entrepreneurial and student communities, as well as civil society, with the purpose of creating public debates pertaining to entrepreneurial, educational, legal, relational and climatic issues in order to establish strategies relative to the 17 SDGs. For its first edition, the Summit will address three main themes: 1) Climate change and the rights of future generations; 2) Responsible entrepreneurship; 3) Healthy emotional and relational lifestyle habits within social ecosystems (gender equality, racism, and intersectionality). Thanks to its many partners who also care deeply about eco-citizenship, the SIDE will become a key global event offering practical, concrete, and innovative measures that will allow citizens to develop 21st century skills in the most optimal way, as recommended by the OECD, the UN, and UNESCO.

SOURCE Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c4320.html

Recommended Stories

  • World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

    The nine Malian babies had been receiving specialist care in Morocco where they were born last year.

  • US, S. Korea, Japan to curb illicit N Korea cyber activities

    Senior diplomats from the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed Tuesday to boost efforts to curb North Korea’s illicit cyber activities and other methods to finance its nuclear program and evade international sanctions. Meeting in Indonesia’s capital, the three envoys in charge of North Korea’s nuclear program also agreed to strengthen their trilateral security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile arsenals. In his opening remarks, Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy who also serves as Washington’s ambassador in Jakarta, said that North Korea’s provocative run of missile tests this year has proven yet again that the North “presents one of the most serious security challenges in the region and beyond.”

  • Jeff Bezos Says to 'Hold Onto Your Money' Right Now. Here's Why He May Be Right

    In fact, the founder of Amazon offered some advice to consumers about spending habits right now that could be very important to listen to. Here's what Jeff Bezos had to say. "If you're an individual considering purchasing a big-screen TV, you might want to wait, hold onto your money, and see what transpires,” Amazon's founder advised.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Fade The CPI; This New Fed Inflation Chart Is Key For S&P 500

    The Fed has a favorite new core inflation chart. While soft CPI data may lift the S&P 500, it may not avert a hawkish surprise a day later.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Unlock €18 Billion Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union nations reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing AppPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Monday night that

  • France requests emergency cut in electricity exports to UK as nuclear crisis deepens

    France's electricity network operator requested emergency help from Britain as the cold snap caused demand to surge across Europe.

  • Binance and Its CEO at Risk of Criminal Charges Over Money-Laundering Rules: Report

    A split among Department of Justice prosecutors is delaying charges against the company and some of its executives, Reuters reported.

  • Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout speaks out after Brittney Griner swap

    Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout described his 14 years in a U.S. prison in his first interview since he was exchanged for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who had been held in a Russian prison colony following a drug conviction earlier this year.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • EU Breaks Logjam on Ukraine Aid With Hungary Funding Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing AppIn return, memb

  • Brace for All-Out Attacks on Russian Soil, Kremlin Official Warns

    MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia should be on alert for more Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory following recent attacks at Russia’s Engels air base and another base in the Ryazan region within Russia, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev warned over the weekend.“There is no need to be surprised, we must be ready for anything—sooner or later they will supply them with everything—guns of any range, tanks, aircraft, we must calculate and prepare for this,” Gurulev said on Telegr

  • November inflation report likely to show prices moderated but remain painfully high

    The consumer price index likely surged again in November as inflation remains near a 40-year high, continuing to inflict financial pain on millions of Americans.

  • Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakth

  • Elon Musk Wants to Demystify Icon Dr. Fauci at All Costs

    Tesla's CEO is an opponent of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. Dr Anthony Fauci is the face of America's response to the pandemic.

  • Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say

    The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.

  • Karen Bass will make history as L.A. mayor. Then the hard work begins

    Karen Bass has said she will declare a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles. 'I realize that I'm taking a huge risk,' she says.

  • Dr Fauci hits back at Musk claims he should be prosecuted: ‘Cesspool of misinformation’

    “I don’t pay attention to that,” Dr Fauci says of Mr Musk’s recent remarks