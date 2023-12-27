Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Going back to the office means less time to spend on domestic chores. If you’re good at organization and household tasks, being a house helper could pay you up to $6,000 per month.

“We’re going to see a lot more people go back to the office in 2024,” Angelique Rewers, CEO of small business consulting firm BoldHaus, explained to CNBC Make It. “Folks who got accustomed to being able to do a lot of things because they didn’t have a commute and they were home now can’t do that.”

One option is to sign up with Poplin or Hampr to provide laundry services. According to Poplin’s website, laundry professionals can earn up to $6,000 per month.

When you sign up on Poplin, you’ll get alerts to jobs in your area that you can choose to accept or deny. When you accept a job, you pick up the laundry, wash, dry, fold and then return it the next day.

Through Hampr, a “washr” is paid 70% of the standard market rate per load via weekly direct deposits. Washrs can also earn additional fees for orders and keep 100% of customer tips. Last year, a stay-at-home mom told Business Insider that she earned $40,000 in 2021 doing other people’s laundry through Hampr. She did 18 to 25 loads per day and earned around $10 per bag.

You can also offer house helper services on Nextdoor or local neighborhood groups on Facebook.

According to Rewers, many areas have dedicated Facebook groups for locals. You can log on and create a post explaining your services, availability, area of interest and rate. Rewers said house helpers can make as much as $30 per hour for their services.

