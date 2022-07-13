U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    -62.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,601.00
    -365.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.25
    -265.75 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.20
    -25.50 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.65
    -1.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    -17.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0340
    +0.0760 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.35
    +2.18 (+8.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3820
    +0.5600 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.60
    -720.77 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.91
    -18.47 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.30
    -91.56 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Side View Camera System Market: Segmented: By Camera Type, By Component, By Vehicle Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Side View Camera System Market to surpass USD 7,866. 6 million by 2031 from USD 4. 6 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 110. 6% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-31. Product Overview

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Side View Camera System Market: Segmented: By Camera Type, By Component, By Vehicle Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288780/?utm_source=GNW
A side view camera is a form of safety camera that is commonly fitted in vehicles. Increasing the driver’s view tends to deliver a better driving experience. It provides the driver with a 360-degree perspective of the environment, ensuring a safe, simple, and enjoyable driving experience. The camera system is made up of numerous components, including a display, a sensor, and a camera, among others. The cameras are mounted on both sides of the vehicle’s side mirrors to provide a right and left view. It also aids the driver in maneuvering through road congestion, parking assistance, lane deviation, blind side recognition, pedestrian recognition, & adaptive cruise control. As a result, when the driver’s view is impeded, the side view camera system provides a complete view of the vehicle’s surroundings, boosting occupant safety & enabling autonomous driving.

Market Highlights
Global Side View Camera System market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 110.6% in 2031.

The side-view camera system growth is highly driven by factors such as rising passenger car & commercial vehicle production, a concentration on improving fuel efficiency through lightweight technologies, and greater use of electrical components in cars.

Global Side View Camera System: Segments
Multi-camera systems component segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The globally side-view camera system market is divided into single-camera systems and multi-camera systems based on camera type. Due to increased demand for multi-camera-based side-view camera systems, the multi-camera system sector is likely to account for a comparably bigger revenue share throughout the projection period. The multi-camera system allows visibility of the entire vehicle’s surroundings when parking and maneuvering. Due to very advanced video-based object detection, the multi-camera system’s 3D surrounds view establishes new benchmarks & provides a variety of benefits.

Display segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The global side view camera systems market is divided into three segments based on component types: Electronic control unit (ECU), camera, and display. Due to the increasing use of display inside view systems, the display segment is projected to dominate in share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The requirement for the number of side-view camera systems will increase as more advanced display technologies are used in vehicles. The growing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in high-end automobiles is likely to drive revenue growth in this market.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Demand for luxury and premium vehicles is increasing

The demand for luxury and premium vehicles, which come with all advanced features such as side-view camera systems, blind-spot information systems, reverse assistants, and others, is being driven by an increase in disposable money. For example, because Germany is the world’s automotive capital, the side-view market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. ADAS systems are heavily researched and developed by prominent vehicle manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi AG. In addition, the demand for side-view camera systems for passenger vehicles is increasing, according to the European Manufacturers Association, because they improve passenger safety and minimize the frequency of road accidents.

Increasing supply for automotive solutions

During the projected period, there will be an increase in the supply of automotive solutions that improve driver & passenger safety. As a result, carmakers are incorporating various components, such as side-view cameras, that provide a clear vision of the vehicle’s surrounds, increasing the global side view camera system market. Similarly, as more stringent legislation controlling car safety requirements is passed around the world, the market for side-view camera systems is likely to rise. The international demand for side view camera systems is predicted to grow as entertainment systems become more integrated into vehicles. The expansion of the side-view camera systems is being driven by the use of advanced features in vehicles, such as blind-spot monitoring devices, night vision camera systems, traffic management systems, & lane departure systems.

Restraint
The expensive expanse of designing

The hefty expense of placing cameras in cars may stifle sales in this industry. However, future market expansion may be hampered by vehicle inflation as well as the expensive expense of designing & testing these cameras.

Global Side View Camera System: Key Players
Denso Corporation,
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Panasonic Corporation,
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,
Ficosa Internacional SA,
Magna International Inc.,
Continental AG, Stoneridge Inc.,
Robert Bosch GmbH,
Pioneer Corporation,
Kyocera Corporation,
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,
Other Prominent Players

Global Side View Camera System: Regions
Global Side View Camera System market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific area has the biggest market share among all regions. The expansion of this market sector will be primarily driven by rising population and, as a result, rising demand for vehicles, as well as increased vehicle manufacturing and sales. Furthermore, favorable government regulations encouraging the use of electric vehicles to enhance air quality would aid the growth of the Asia - Pacific region Side View Camera Systems market.

Impact of Covid-19 on Side View Camera System Market
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the supply-side cycle for side view cameras has become susceptible. Furthermore, because of the pandemic, automotive manufacturing has come to a halt, putting a damper on the market for side view cameras. Furthermore, due to the pandemic’s lockdown and government limitations, repair & maintenance shops were shuttered, disrupting the demand for aftermarket side view cameras. Furthermore, side view cameras are a developing industry that has been impeded by the ongoing epidemic, as manufacture and installation in the affected nations have been halted.

Global Side View Camera System is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Side View Camera System report also contains analysis on:

Side View Camera System Segments:

By Camera Type: 
Single Camera
Multi-Camera
By Component:
Camera
ECU
Display
By Vehicle:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Side View Camera System Dynamics
Side View Camera System Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Side View Camera System Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 4.6 million
The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 7,866.6 million
Growth Rate CAGR of 110.6% from 2021 to 2031
The base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Component, Camera type, Vehicle Type, and Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Ficosa Internacional SA, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Stoneridge Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Pioneer Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Other Prominent Players
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288780/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoElon’s OutLawyers for the San Francisco-based company

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • Oil supply crisis showing signs of easing, IEA says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of easing as flagging economic growth weighs on demand for crude while sanctions on Russia's oil industry are having less impact on production than expected, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Tesla laying off 229 workers in autopilot analysis unit: Reports

    Tesla Inc. is cutting 229 jobs in its business unit that analyzes customer data from its autopilot drive feature, according to reports on Tuesday that cited a filing from the company under California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The WARN act requires 60-day notice to workers getting laid off. Tesla is closing an office in San Mateo, Calif., where the data annotation workers being laid off were based. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TechCrunch reported that an

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

    The commodity supercycle which saw key metals skyrocket in recent years may be coming to an end as recession fears begin to weigh on demand