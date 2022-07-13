Side View Camera System Market: Segmented: By Camera Type, By Component, By Vehicle Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker

A side view camera is a form of safety camera that is commonly fitted in vehicles. Increasing the driver’s view tends to deliver a better driving experience. It provides the driver with a 360-degree perspective of the environment, ensuring a safe, simple, and enjoyable driving experience. The camera system is made up of numerous components, including a display, a sensor, and a camera, among others. The cameras are mounted on both sides of the vehicle’s side mirrors to provide a right and left view. It also aids the driver in maneuvering through road congestion, parking assistance, lane deviation, blind side recognition, pedestrian recognition, & adaptive cruise control. As a result, when the driver’s view is impeded, the side view camera system provides a complete view of the vehicle’s surroundings, boosting occupant safety & enabling autonomous driving.



Market Highlights

Global Side View Camera System market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 110.6% in 2031.



The side-view camera system growth is highly driven by factors such as rising passenger car & commercial vehicle production, a concentration on improving fuel efficiency through lightweight technologies, and greater use of electrical components in cars.



Global Side View Camera System: Segments

Multi-camera systems component segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The globally side-view camera system market is divided into single-camera systems and multi-camera systems based on camera type. Due to increased demand for multi-camera-based side-view camera systems, the multi-camera system sector is likely to account for a comparably bigger revenue share throughout the projection period. The multi-camera system allows visibility of the entire vehicle’s surroundings when parking and maneuvering. Due to very advanced video-based object detection, the multi-camera system’s 3D surrounds view establishes new benchmarks & provides a variety of benefits.



Display segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The global side view camera systems market is divided into three segments based on component types: Electronic control unit (ECU), camera, and display. Due to the increasing use of display inside view systems, the display segment is projected to dominate in share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The requirement for the number of side-view camera systems will increase as more advanced display technologies are used in vehicles. The growing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in high-end automobiles is likely to drive revenue growth in this market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for luxury and premium vehicles is increasing



The demand for luxury and premium vehicles, which come with all advanced features such as side-view camera systems, blind-spot information systems, reverse assistants, and others, is being driven by an increase in disposable money. For example, because Germany is the world’s automotive capital, the side-view market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. ADAS systems are heavily researched and developed by prominent vehicle manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi AG. In addition, the demand for side-view camera systems for passenger vehicles is increasing, according to the European Manufacturers Association, because they improve passenger safety and minimize the frequency of road accidents.



Increasing supply for automotive solutions



During the projected period, there will be an increase in the supply of automotive solutions that improve driver & passenger safety. As a result, carmakers are incorporating various components, such as side-view cameras, that provide a clear vision of the vehicle’s surrounds, increasing the global side view camera system market. Similarly, as more stringent legislation controlling car safety requirements is passed around the world, the market for side-view camera systems is likely to rise. The international demand for side view camera systems is predicted to grow as entertainment systems become more integrated into vehicles. The expansion of the side-view camera systems is being driven by the use of advanced features in vehicles, such as blind-spot monitoring devices, night vision camera systems, traffic management systems, & lane departure systems.



Restraint

The expensive expanse of designing



The hefty expense of placing cameras in cars may stifle sales in this industry. However, future market expansion may be hampered by vehicle inflation as well as the expensive expense of designing & testing these cameras.



Global Side View Camera System: Key Players

Global Side View Camera System: Regions

Global Side View Camera System market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific area has the biggest market share among all regions. The expansion of this market sector will be primarily driven by rising population and, as a result, rising demand for vehicles, as well as increased vehicle manufacturing and sales. Furthermore, favorable government regulations encouraging the use of electric vehicles to enhance air quality would aid the growth of the Asia - Pacific region Side View Camera Systems market.



Impact of Covid-19 on Side View Camera System Market

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the supply-side cycle for side view cameras has become susceptible. Furthermore, because of the pandemic, automotive manufacturing has come to a halt, putting a damper on the market for side view cameras. Furthermore, due to the pandemic’s lockdown and government limitations, repair & maintenance shops were shuttered, disrupting the demand for aftermarket side view cameras. Furthermore, side view cameras are a developing industry that has been impeded by the ongoing epidemic, as manufacture and installation in the affected nations have been halted.



Global Side View Camera System is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

