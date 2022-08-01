SideChannel, Inc. Announces Change to Ticker Symbol From CLOK to SDCH

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / SideChannel, Inc., formerly Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies ("SideChannel"), today announced that Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) has completed processing the change of SideChannel's ticker symbol from CLOK to SDCH. The ticker symbol change will be effective upon the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

"We are excited to conclude the transition of our corporate name and trading symbol to now fully reflect the SideChannel brand," said Brian Haugli, Chief Executive Officer. "SideChannel is uniquely positioned to provide the cyber risk management needs of the expanding middle market through our fast-growing virtual Chief Information Security Officer ("vCISO") services, which are augmented by cybersecurity and privacy management tools and capabilities. "

For SideChannel's stockholders, the ticker symbol change has no effect on the shares that they currently hold. The ticker symbol will change automatically, and the number of shares held by stockholders will remain the same.

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to helping mid-market companies create top-tier cybersecurity programs. SideChannel deploys skilled and experienced talent to help those companies harden their defenses against cybercrime, in many forms. SideChannel has over twenty C-suite level information security officers, possessing a combined 439 years of experience between them. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SideChannel's future expectations, plans and prospects, including within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and otherwise. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SideChannel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the acquisition, our ability to integrate the operations of SideChannel into our company; that we have incurred net losses since inception, our need for additional funding, the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and the terms of any future funding we raise; that COVID-19 has materially adversely affected our operations and may continue to have a material adverse impact on our operating results in the future; our dependence on current management and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition for our products; our ability to develop new products, improve current products and innovate; unpredictability in our operating results; our ability to retain existing licensees and add new licensees; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property (IP), enforce our IP rights and defend against claims that we infringed on the IP of others; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents SideChannel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SideChannel's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SideChannel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SideChannel undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SideChannel. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

