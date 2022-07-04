U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.83
    +1.40 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4730
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,673.97
    +633.13 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.99
    +5.85 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.52
    +83.87 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Sidel envisions the future of packaging at drinktec

·2 min read

PARMA, Italy, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidel, a leading global provider of packaging solutions, is inviting customers to meet its experts at Munich's drinktec 2022 (12-16 September) to discuss industry challenges and discover the packaging solutions of the future. drinktec is a world-leading beverage and liquid food industry trade show. Visitors to Sidel's booth 339 (hall A6), will be guided through a unique experience.

'Sidel at drinktec 2022’
The stand showcases advanced systems and services, line engineering, and digital and eco-solutions, including aseptic production, sustainability, packaging optimisation and holistic turnkey solutions.

An immersive experience, with advanced multimedia illustrating the latest packaging equipment and processes, the stand is designed to engage all the senses.

Ko Hoepman, Executive Vice President – Portfolio, Innovation & Marketing at Sidel, said:

"We will be renewing and building relationships and demonstrating the very best of our offer as a trusted, reliable partner. We are confident that our superior performance and technological expertise will help our customers meet the challenges of the future."

Sidel will demonstrate its key expertise in:

Digital evolution

Top-class digital solutions enabling customers to face challenges, and reach peak production performance without compromising operational costs, product quality or environmental impact. The Evo-ON® software suite offers powerful cloud computing and data analytic technologies.

Sustainable transformation

Eco-friendly packaging alternatives, from 100% recycled PET (rPET) and light-weighted primary packaging with tethered caps, to optimised secondary and tertiary packaging alternatives.

Aseptic

With 47 years' experience in aseptic packaging equipment technology, Sidel will be premiering a new development.

Complete line solutions

Sidel has expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of services in every related field including line concept, engineering, line control and automation, packaging technologies and equipment.

Join Side

Sidel is eager to welcome visitors and provide them with the best advice and information in the industry.

Click here for Sidel's drinktec updates.

Please click here to access high-resolution images for this story.

For more information, please contact:
Claire Cunningham,
Associate Director  
+44 (0) 7661 023564  
claire.cunningham@teamtala.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852857/Sidel_Image.jpg

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sidel-envisions-the-future-of-packaging-at-drinktec-301580201.html

SOURCE Sidel

