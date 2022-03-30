U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Sidetrade brings forward its 2021 annual results to April 5, 2022

Sidetrade
·1 min read
Sidetrade
Sidetrade

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash (O2C) SaaS platform, brings forward its 2021 annual results to April 5, 2022 after trading. The 2021 annual results were initially planned for April 26, 2022 after trading.

bout Sidetrade

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4,600 million worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance and working capital management. Aimie is a real gamechanger in augmented intelligence - a system whereby individuals and machines work together faster and smarter, in complementary ways. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in 80 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.


Next communication
2021 Annual Results, 5 April 2022, after stock market closes
First Quarter Revenue, 10 May 2022, after stock market closes

Investor relations
Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations
Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com

In case of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, the French version shall prevail.



Attachment


