Sidetrade financial calendar 2022

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, announces its 2022 financial calendar.

Annual Revenue for 2021

Tuesday 25 January 2022 after stock market closes

Annual Results for 2021

Tuesday 26 April 2022 after stock market closes

First Quarter Revenue for 2022

Tuesday 10 May 2022 after stock market closes

Annual Shareholder general meeting

Thursday 16 June 2022

from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST)

First Half Year Revenue for 2022

Tuesday 19 July 2022 after stock market closes

First Half Year Results for 2022

Tuesday 20 September 2022 after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2022

Tuesday 18 October 2022 after stock market closes

Annual Revenue for 2022

Tuesday 24 January 2023 after stock market closes

Next communication

Investor relations

Christelle Dhrif +33 (0)6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations

Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is a fast-growing international SaaS company unlocking customer value. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes huge amounts of B2B customer payment behavior data to intelligently automate the Order-to-Cash process. Based on predictive analytics, Aimie delivers actionable recommendations in real time to enhance retention, up-sell/cross-sell, and cash collection. Aimie is a real gamechanger in augmented intelligence- a system whereby individuals and machines work together faster and smarter, in complementary ways. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Houston, and Calgary, serving clients in 80 countries. Over 2,700 businesses of all sizes in a range of industries count on Sidetrade technology to outperform the competition. Amongst them: KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood,

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In case of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

