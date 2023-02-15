U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Sidetrade joins the United Nations Global Compact

·2 min read
Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade, has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations (UN) Global Compact is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, with over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 Local Networks. The UN Global Compact calls for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sidetrade is proud to join this community of corporates globally committed to creating a sustainable, diverse and equitable future for all.

Olivier Novasque, CEO at Sidetrade, commented: “As an industry-recognized leader, we understand the significant role we have in driving positive change and being a responsible corporate citizen. We are proud to join the UN Global Compact, reinforcing our commitment to creating a better future for all.”

By joining this initiative, Sidetrade leverages the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact to build its corporate responsibility plan and will demonstrate its dedication through concrete actions.

Sidetrade has already implemented the UN Global Countdown to International Women’s Day, a gender equality learning journey. Through weekly activities from 1 February to 8 March 2023, Sidetrade employees worldwide are participating in a set of interactive and impactful experiences, offered in multiple languages.


Media relations
Rebecca Parlby                +44 7824 505 584              bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.
Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.
Sidetrade is now a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.



Attachment


