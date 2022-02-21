U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    +2.72 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.00
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    -0.2080 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,740.07
    -666.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.49
    -72.30 (-7.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Sidetrade wins the largest contract in its history in the US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sidetrade
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALBFR.PA
Sidetrade
Sidetrade

Sidetrade announced that it has signed an agreement with a U.S. IT services giant, marking the largest deal in its history. The contract represents a $4.2 million bookings over an initial three-year period.

In the first quarter of 2022, Sidetrade signed a global contract for an initial period of three years with an North American company specializing in strategic technology consulting and the delivery of critical IT services. A Fortune 500 global technology services company and listed on the NYSE and, the company operates in 70 countries, employs more than 130,000 people and supports the digital transformation of the world's largest private companies and public organizations.

With revenues of more than $17 billion, controlling working capital management- in particular accounts receivables - has become a crucial issue for this group, which has made securing and accelerating cash flow generation one of its key financial objectives for several years. Sidetrade will equip all employees in charge of the Order-to-Cash process, and in particular those within their four shared service centers. Sidetrade's Augmented Cash platform along with Aimie, Sidetrade’s Artificial Intelligence, will replace a competing North American solution dedicated to Order-to-Cash.

This new contract, the largest in Sidetrade's history, is fully in line with the company's Fusion100 growth plan, which includes the goal of becoming one of the top three players in the US market. Building on its record Q4 2021 bookings and 16% growth in SaaS activities, Sidetrade - with this new contract - breaks its record for SaaS bookings from a single client with a total value of $4.2 million in Annual Recurring Revenue over three years.

Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade said:

“We are proud to support a North American giant in its transformation project to accelerate its cash flow generation. Being selected by a leading IT consulting firm is a tremendous recognition of the value of Sidetrade, its technology and its teams.

In a competitive context, our technological lead in AI was a determining factor against our two main North American competitors. After Expedia, Tech Data and XPO, this iconic signing propels Sidetrade as a key player in the Order-to-Cash market in the US and reinforces the execution of our Fusion100 strategic plan, only a few months after the start of our US operations.”

Sidetrade looks ahead to the 2022 business year with confidence and a clear vision. Sidetrade has high expectations, and the means to achieve its ambitions.


Next communication
2021 Annual Results, 26 April 2022, after stock market closes

Investor relations
Christelle Dhrif +33 (0)6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations
Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is a fast-growing international SaaS company unlocking customer value. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes huge amounts of B2B customer payment behavior data to intelligently automate the Order-to-Cash process. Based on predictive analytics, Aimie delivers actionable recommendations in real time to enhance retention, up-sell/cross-sell, and cash collection. Aimie is a real gamechanger in augmented intelligence- a system whereby individuals and machines work together faster and smarter, in complementary ways. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Houston, and Calgary, serving clients in 80 countries. Over 2,700 businesses of all sizes in a range of industries count on Sidetrade technology to outperform the competition. Amongst them: KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood,

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In case of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, the French version shall prevail.



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Putin To Recognize Ukraine Separatist Regions; Biden Summit Doubts Grow

    Futures fell solidly as Russia cast doubt on a Biden-Putin summit, reviving Ukraine invasion fears. Putin will recognize separatist regions.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S.

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • How Much Of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. Nvidia is already experiencing booming demand for its graphics processors, which help to power the world's cloud infrastructure.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None

  • Morningstar Likes These Four Dividend Stock ETFs

    In periods of sharp market volatility like what we're experiencing now, dividend stocks can offer a safe haven.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage

    The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday. Interestingly, fuboTV already reported some preliminary results for Q4 on Jan. 10.