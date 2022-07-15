Sidney Resources Corporation and Liberty Refiners Build Relationship

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / As a fundamental ethos of the leadership of Sidney Resource is a focus in developing companies that are both disruptive and transformative in their industry. That focus includes building partnerships with companies such as Liberty Refiners. Our team and the management team at Liberty Refiners has been working hard to develop a relationship between the companies that both organizations believe will be mutually beneficial. Liberty Refiners has developed clean smelter technologies and we are interested in seeing those technologies be tested and deployed. Our CEO, Sean Rae Zalewski, through his extensive connections with accredited investors and family offices was able to obtain $750,000 in funding that has already been received by Liberty to further projects they have in development. Liberty Refiners is also demonstrating a commitment to the developing relationship as Rick Hurt of Liberty Refiners recent visited the Lucky Ben Project site in Warren Idaho and participated in the collection of samples which will be evaluated by Liberty Refiners not only for gold and silver but for other rare earth minerals and refining specifications.

Our contractor is moving full steam ahead at the Lucky Ben project site. They are preparing to complete the construction of a new 1000 square foot building on location. Groundhog Mining & Milling Company continues to slab and open the existing tunnel in preparation for addition diamond core drilling work under the previously mined stopes to confirm the downward dip of the vein structure. They and are preparing to construct the new portal and adit as we prepare to drift directly on the vein, we intersected last year during the diamond drill program. Our technology team in Coeur D' Alene continues to prepare for testing of the fiber laser technology at the Colorado School of Mines later this year.

Sidney Resources Corporation (SDRC) is an Idaho Corporation mineral exploration and development company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of gold / silver properties and the research and development of innovative technologies with mining applications.

