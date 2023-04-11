Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Daniel Harriman and Kyle May as Two New Equity Research Analysts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC today announced that Daniel Harriman and Kyle May joined the company as equity research analysts. Mr. Harriman will focus on Basic Materials such as Paper, Pulp and Packaging, plus Media and Consumer Discretionary. Mr. May will leverage his expertise in Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Minerals.

"Daniel and Kyle both bring years of quality experience in their fields to our expanding company," said Peter Sidoti, CEO of Sidoti & Company, LLC. "We welcome them to our highly respected team of analysts and are confident that they will greatly enhance the securities research offerings at Sidoti."

Prior to joining Sidoti, Mr. Harriman worked as an Associate for KeyBanc Capital Markets covering Paper/Packaging and Heavy Machinery. He brings experience in Wealth Management and Fixed Income from his time at B. Riley Wealth Management and Prudential Financial. Mr. Harriman graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University and holds an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, where he graduated as a Fuqua Scholar.

Mr. May worked as an Equity Research Analyst for Capital One Securities covering Energy Midstream and Minerals as well as Energy Exploration and Production. Since 2013, he has worked in the Oil, Gas and Energy sectors at Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Mr. May has also worked as a Senior Examiner at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). He graduated from Tulane University and holds an M.B.A. from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business with a concentration in Finance and Energy.

Sidoti publishes and distributes research on about 175 equities, focused on market capitalizations of up to $4 billion, to over 500 institutional investors who take positions in the shares of small and microcap issuers. There are 13 analysts with about 200 years of combined experience in the business covering a broad array of industries.

Messrs. Harriman and May deepen the company's bench as Sidoti targets expansion of coverage under its Company Sponsored Research (CSR) program. Launched in 2016, the CSR program has rapidly expanded to account for more than 30% of Sidoti's coverage and continues to attract companies seeking institutional-quality research and corporate access. Currently, Sidoti publishes research on 56 companies through the CSR program, which provides companies with greatly increased visibility to the investment community through much broader distribution than our traditional platform.

"As the equity research market further consolidates and we anticipate that more providers may exit, adding Daniel and Kyle uniquely positions Sidoti to address small-cap companies' urgent coverage needs and to build upon our 24 years as Wall Street's leading independent research provider," continued Mr. Sidoti. "Their backgrounds are a perfect fit to ramp up coverage in industries we've identified and where we've been approached more often about research for companies with stable business models, histories of profitability and cash flow, and great investment stories to tell."

For more information about Sidoti & Company, LLC and the securities research, please visit www.sidoti.com/services.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

