Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Sidus Space Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Walter Pinto, Managing Director, KCSA. Please go ahead.

Walter Pinto: Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today for the Sidus Space third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today from the company is Carol Craig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Teresa Burchfield, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. These factors include our ability to estimate operational expenses and liquidity needs, customer demand, supply chain delays, including launch providers and extended sales cycles.

A professional engineer working on a smart glasses prototype in a well-lit laboratory.

For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our website, www. sidusspace.com. Listeners are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. And the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we'll be answering questions submitted in advance. If we do not get to your questions within the time frame allotted for this morning's call, please email our team at sidus@kcsa.com. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Carol. Carol, please go ahead.

Story continues

Carol Craig: Thank you, Walter, and welcome, everyone. I'm pleased to provide an update on Sidus today at a truly pivotal time for both our company and the industry. We continue to execute our strategic plans as an innovative, multifaceted space and data as a service company, and we're laser-focused on progressing towards the launch of LizzieSat. We expect the launch of LizzieSat to be a significant catalyst for our business as we believe it will provide us with the opportunity to develop additional high-margin revenue streams, driven by the sale of both data and payloads on these missions. We expect the enhanced capabilities of these satellites to provide space infrastructure as well as critical data that will create a high-margin, are rapidly scalable recurring revenue business model.

The company is continuously working to secure agreements that will provide us with a predictable business model. Our goal is to secure additional high-margin revenue generation opportunities through the revenue streams that we will develop even following our LizzieSat launch. As we move towards 2024, we are targeting three areas that we feel will positively impact the share price, both in the short-term and the long-term: first, ensuring the success of not only the initial LizzieSat launch but subsequent satellites as well, second, securing agreements to sell the data that we plan to collect from this constellation and as mentioned above, we believe these agreements have significant revenue generating potential and third, securing agreements to sell technology payload space on our upcoming LizzieSat missions and then working at the same time to convert those payload customers to data customers.

See also Top 20 Most Valuable Fashion Brands in the World and 50 Most Populated Countries in 2030.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.