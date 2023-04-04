Siebert Adds Senior Managing Director & Head of Muni Sales and Trading for Growing Municipal Finance Practice

Edward B. Tishelman Joins firm from UBS Financial,Firm Ranks Top 10 in Senior Underwriting & #2 as Co-Manager for Q1

Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), the nation’s leading woman- and minority-owned, non-bank financial firm, has announced the hiring of Edward B. Tishelman as Senior Managing Director and the Firm’s new Head of Muni Sales and Trading.

Tishelman is a 40-year veteran of the municipal finance industry, serving in senior leadership roles in trading, sales and underwriting, and public finance. He comes to SWS from UBS Financial Services, where he was Managing Director, Head of Issuance Strategies and Municipal Sales.

The announcement comes as SWS finishes amongst the Top 10 in senior underwriting and #2 co-manager in Munis for Q1 2023.

President and CEO Suzanne Shank said, “Coming off an exceptionally strong first fiscal quarter, our rankings show that the high caliber of talent we attract at Siebert Williams Shank is making a difference for the firm and its clients. We are thrilled to continue that success with Ed, whose strength for expert underwriting, sales and client relationship building has earned him the respect of the industry.”

Throughout his high profile and impactful career, Tishelman has held senior leadership roles at many of the industry’s top firms, including TD Bank, where he led an 18-person team from startup as Head of the Municipal Securities Group. Other previous roles include stints at Mohanty Gargiulo, as MD; Banc of America Securities, as MD and Head of Municipal Underwriting; and J.P. Morgan Securities, where a decade-long tenure included roles as MD and National Sales Manager.

Tishelman said, “I’m thrilled to be joining a premier sales, trading, and underwriting operation in a role that also allows me to closely work with our Public Finance clients and their advisors to ensure best execution regardless of market conditions.”

Gary Hall, President, Head of Infrastructure & Public Finance at SWS said, “Though our existing sales and trading platform is best in class, Ed will enhance the value we bring to both our Muni-investor and issuer clientele. It will be great to have his extensive experience in the fold, as we face one of the more turbulent Muni markets in recent history.”

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. SWS counts 74 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

