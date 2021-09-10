U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,533.99
    -1,865.58 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Siege Technologies Expands Leadership Team

·2 min read

HOUSTON and CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siege Technologies has added two senior leadership roles to their team due to current and rapidly expanding requirements for Federal cyber defense capabilities. Mike Mangan has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer and Dallas Hall as a member of the Board of Managers. "We continue to invest in world class leadership at Siege Technology to drive cutting edge capabilities and products to protect the United States' critical federal, energy, and financial services infrastructure " Alex Clary, Managing Partner at Braes Capital.

Mike Mangan has over twenty years of financial leadership expertise executing transformational and growth strategies to improve profitability and support strategic expansion opportunities. Mike has been a senior executive and Chief Financial Officer for portfolio companies held by large institutional investors including ArcLight Capital Partners, Alinda Capital Partners, EQT and most recently a joint venture between a large family office and Mercuria Investments US, Inc. He is focused on enterprise growth through change management, asset development, capital restructuring, and transactional execution. "I look forward to helping the Siege team grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. It is exciting to get in the action on the front lines of cyber defense."

Dallas Hall brings significant business, financial, and culture expertise to the Siege Board. Dallas is currently the president of Allied Fire Protection providing a full spectrum of fire protection services. He previously worked in commercial banking as Market President at BB&T. "As demand for high end cyber solutions increases, we believe Siege is positioned to build broader solutions for our existing customers and potential new customers"

About Siege Technologies (https://www.siegetechnologies.com/)

As an advanced research and development company, Siege focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive cybersecurity technologies. Since its inception in 2010, the firm has enjoyed consistent year-over-year growth from a diverse customer base spanning US government agencies and commercial organizations funding research, development, and acquisition of advanced information security technologies. Siege was created to provide world-class technology solutions and maximum value for its diverse customer base, bringing unsurpassed expertise in cybersecurity to bear on the problem in an agile, customer-mission-focused environment.

About Braes Capital (https://www.braescapital.com/)

Braes Capital is a boutique advisory and merchant bank comprised of seasoned investment and banking professionals based in Houston, TX. Braes Capital provides advisory and governance roles in the projects and companies it acquires and partners with.

Contact: Kyle Washburn

IR@braescapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siege-technologies-expands-leadership-team-301373634.html

SOURCE Siege Technologies

