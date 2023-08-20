Siegfried Holding AG's (VTX:SFZN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 25% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

Siegfried Holding's estimated fair value is CHF588 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Siegfried Holding is estimated to be 33% overvalued based on current share price of CHF784

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than Siegfried Holding's analyst price target of CHF832

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF61.9m CHF59.7m CHF94.0m CHF104.6m CHF112.8m CHF119.0m CHF123.6m CHF127.0m CHF129.4m CHF131.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.25% Est @ 7.88% Est @ 5.52% Est @ 3.87% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.33% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.8% CHF59.0 CHF54.3 CHF81.6 CHF86.6 CHF89.1 CHF89.7 CHF88.9 CHF87.1 CHF84.6 CHF81.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF803m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF131m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.8%– 0.01%) = CHF2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF2.7b÷ ( 1 + 4.8%)10= CHF1.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF2.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF784, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Siegfried Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.965. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Siegfried Holding

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Life Sciences market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Siegfried Holding, there are three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Siegfried Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does SFZN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

