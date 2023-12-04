Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SIE) market cap touched €123b last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 57% as well as institutions

Key Insights

Siemens' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

32% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

40% of Siemens is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched €123b last week, while institutions who own 40% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Siemens, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Siemens?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Siemens. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Siemens' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Siemens. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.9% and 3.0% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Siemens

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 57% of Siemens shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Siemens has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

