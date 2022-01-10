U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Siemens' Capital software from Xcelerator Portfolio selected by Airbus for next generation electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development

·4 min read

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced that Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, has selected Capital™ electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development software from Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio to accelerate the development of commercial aircraft.

Siemens' Capital will provide the backbone for E/E systems design and electrical harness manufacturing engineering across its multi-country development team as part of Airbus’ Lean PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) environment

The Capital platform's comprehensive digital thread and openness were key elements that drove this selection, as this facilitates integration within the broader engineering enterprise. Siemens' strong support along with technical workshops will help to accelerate new process design and adoption.

Capital delivers a true, configuration controlled, E/E system digital twin, supported by a comprehensive digital thread throughout the E/E system development, manufacturing and operational life cycle. Additionally, the open IT architecture and multi-domain integrations within Capital enable straightforward deployment into Airbus' Lean PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) environment and provides the backbone for E/E systems design and electrical harness manufacturing engineering across its multi-country development team.

E/E groups will work in a highly unified design environment that facilitates faster product development, optimized manufacturing of electrical systems, improved first-time-right electrical harness quality and smoother supply chain integration to generate architecturally-optimized design proposals, wiring and service documentation.

"Capital enables customers to establish digital continuity within the electrical domain to compress development cycle time and deliver significant cost reductions," stated Martin O'Brien, senior vice president of Siemens Integrated Electrical Systems business group. "This is a game-changer in an industry looking to recover quickly from unprecedented challenges. By realizing the benefits of a model-based development process, Capital helps world-class companies like Airbus reduce complexity, lower risk and boost overall productivity."

To learn more about the Capital solution, visit: www.siemens.com/capital

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "looks forward to," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates,"

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Siemens Logo (PRNewsfoto/Siemens) (PRNewsfoto/Siemens)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siemens-capital-software-from-xcelerator-portfolio-selected-by-airbus-for-next-generation-electricalelectronic-ee-systems-development-301457043.html

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software

