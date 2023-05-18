Siemens Energy AG (ETR:ENR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Siemens Energy is €46.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Siemens Energy's €23.90 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 81% higher than Siemens Energy's analyst price target of €25.97

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Siemens Energy AG (ETR:ENR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€363.6m €396.4m €1.23b €1.85b €2.34b €2.77b €3.12b €3.41b €3.63b €3.79b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x10 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ 26.10% Est @ 18.34% Est @ 12.91% Est @ 9.11% Est @ 6.45% Est @ 4.59% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% -€337 €342 €984 €1.4k €1.6k €1.8k €1.9k €1.9k €1.9k €1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €13b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €3.8b× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (7.7%– 0.2%) = €51b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €51b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= €24b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €37b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €23.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Siemens Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.261. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Siemens Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ENR.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Siemens Energy, there are three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Siemens Energy you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ENR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the XTRA every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

