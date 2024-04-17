Siemens Energy lands Mecklenburg County grant for 475 new jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Siemens Energy landed a major investment from Mecklenburg County that will result in hundreds of new jobs.

On Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.8 million Business Investment Grant for Siemens to grow its manufacturing of large power transformers. The funds will provide 475 new employees at the Westinghouse Boulevard site, with an average wage of $82,000.

The state also is investing in the Orlando, Florida-based company. The Department of Commerce is providing a $6.8 million Job Development Investment Grant.

The grant passed 8-1, with only District 1 Commissioner Elaine Powell opposing. She typically opposes these business incentives.

Siemen’s Steele Creek campus is nearly 300 acres at the intersection of Westinghouse and Shopton Road West. The company anticipates that project’s scope will include approximately 118,400 square feet of new space and 53,820 square feet of refurbished space on the existing site.

The new positions being created include management, administration and manufacturing; county Economic Development leaders say the salaries of all three categories are above average locally.

Siemens is expected to induce an additional 242 jobs by the end of the 10-year grant term, plus an additional cumulative net of $5.7 million in sales tax revenue by the end of Year 10.

At-Large Commissioner Pat Cotham noted the company’s involvement with apprentice programs, like with Central Piedmont Community College and Olympic High School.

“This is something that’s really easy to approve in my mind,” she said.

The City of Charlotte also will vote on providing incentives.

