Siemens' (ETR:SIE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of February to €4.70. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Siemens' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Siemens' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €3.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €4.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Siemens' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Siemens has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.6% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Siemens Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Siemens that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

