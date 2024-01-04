Siemens' (ETR:SIE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of February to €4.70. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Siemens' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Siemens was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

XTRA:SIE Historic Dividend January 4th 2024

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €3.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €4.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Siemens' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Siemens has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Siemens Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Siemens that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

