Siemens Healthineers AG's (ETR:SHL) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Siemens Healthineers' (ETR:SHL) stock increased significantly by 6.2% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Siemens Healthineers' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Siemens Healthineers is:

9.4% = €1.6b ÷ €17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Siemens Healthineers' Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

To begin with, Siemens Healthineers seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.0%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.1% seen over the past five years by Siemens Healthineers.

As a next step, we compared Siemens Healthineers' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.9%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Siemens Healthineers fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Siemens Healthineers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Siemens Healthineers has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 53%, meaning that it is left with only 47% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Siemens Healthineers has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 51% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Siemens Healthineers is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Siemens Healthineers' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

