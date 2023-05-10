Siemens Healthineers reports lower Q2 profit, discontinues heart surgery robots business

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim

(Reuters) -U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said it is giving up part of billion-dollar acquisition Corindus' business as it reported a 30% drop in quarterly operating profit on lower contributions from COVID tests.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 681 million euros ($750 million) in the January-March period, less than the 702 million expected by analysts, according to a consensus provided by the company.

The group said it was discontinuing the robotic-assisted endovascular cardiology business in its Advanced Therapies segment and reported a 329-million euro writedown.

Siemens Healthineers had acquired the business as part of the 1-billion-euro Corindus acquisition in 2019.

This led to a 81% fall in quarterly net income, which came in at 108 million euros.

Revenues for the fiscal second quarter came in at 5.35 billion euros, down 2.5% on a comparable basis, which was above consensus for 5.28 billion.

The group confirmed its full-year guidance of comparable revenue to be flat within a range of a 1% fall to a 1% increase from last year's 21.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

