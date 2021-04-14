Siemens and SAP Expand Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Service and Asset Lifecycle Management Solutions

- Next phase of strategic partnership between Siemens and SAP delivers new predictive service and collaborative asset management plus integrated enterprise portfolio and project management solutions

- New cloud solutions close the loop between IT and OT systems through a model-based digital thread enabling real-time business information, feedback and performance data over the entire product or asset lifecycle

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP and Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today an expansion of their partnership that will enable both companies to deliver new solutions for the Service and Asset Lifecycle. With an initial focus on discrete manufacturing, Siemens will begin to offer SAP® Asset Intelligence Network, the SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management application, and the SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management package. SAP will offer Siemens' Teamcenter® software service lifecycle management (SLM) portfolio to enable an ecosystem with integrated service engineering and asset operations. The companies plan to deliver new cloud-based services that can help industrial equipment manufacturers to increase critical asset operational efficiency, avoid unplanned downtime and shorten design cycles in asset engineering projects. This can help maximize business value over the entire product and service/asset lifecycle and enable new collaborative processes between manufacturers and operators. Building on the strategic partnership between Siemens and SAP announced in July 2020, these new solutions can enable industrial equipment manufacturers to provide new services and business models for installed equipment and help owners and operators use operational insights to increase asset utilization while maximizing safety and reducing risks.

The new Siemens solutions are designed to leverage elements of Siemens’ Xcelerator™ portfolio of software and services including the Teamcenter® portfolio, MindSphere®, the industrial IoT as a service and Asset Performance Management solution from Siemens, and the Mendix™ low-code platform and DataHub, together with SAP Intelligent Asset Management and SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management cloud applications.

"Siemens is helping industrial companies make more confident decisions by closing the loop between IT and OT," said Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Siemens Digital Industries. "Through this partnership we are enabling a true digital thread that integrates real time operations-based data with virtual product and asset models using components from both Siemens and SAP to provide operational insights. This can accelerate digital transformation for industrial equipment owners, operators and manufacturers who can offer new business models including performance and usage-based cost, and to more efficiently use assets."

Companies that design, engineer, operate and service industrial assets strive to improve operational efficiency and avoid unplanned downtime, while managing the complex relationship between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and asset operator. Through this partnership, both companies plan to offer solutions where service design content is shared with operations and back to product design as part of a closed-loop digital twin. The digital twin can be used to plan and execute service operations for plants, fleets, equipment and factories through a close collaboration among network partners.

"Siemens and SAP share a common vision for the future of industrial enterprises," said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering. "Through this partnership we can offer unparalleled benefits to our customers by delivering a digital thread across production and supply chains – from product design, production, and operations to maintenance. This will enable companies to improve overall business performance and return on assets. Taking advantage of cloud solutions such as the SAP Asset Intelligence Network to strengthen collaboration and information exchange, together Siemens and SAP can help our customers accelerate Industry 4.0."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

