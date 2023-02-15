U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Sienna Announces February Dividend

Sienna Senior Living
·1 min read
Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of February 2023, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit  www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca


